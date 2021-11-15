ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Aplazo Secures $27 Million Series A To Grow Omni-channel BNPL In Mexico Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aplazo, the first omnichannel buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform in Mexico, has raised $27 million in a Series A round led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from existing investors Kaszek and Picus Capital. The new funding comes just four months after the company raised a $5.25 million Seed. The company will utilize funds from its Series A round to accelerate growth, including increasing investment in talent across product, engineering, sales and merchant success.

Since announcing the completion of its Seed round four months ago, Aplazo has grown its total processing volume more than 8X and partnered with hundreds of merchants. Driven by the rapid e-commerce growth in the region and the widespread adoption from both the merchants and the consumers they serve, the company plans to scale its expansion in 2022 to other Latin American countries.

Aplazo is transforming the nature of transactions in Mexico by allowing consumers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over time in equal installments. In Mexico, consumers previously required a credit card for installment purchases, representing a significant roadblock for broad adoption, given that only 11% of the population has access to credit and approximately 40% of the population has no credit history.

"At Aplazo, we're combatting unequal access to credit by providing consumers with access to an alternative form of credit that helps them to extend their purchasing power in a financially responsible, low-risk way," said Angel Peña, Co-Founder and CEO of Aplazo. "Putting consumers' needs first has allowed us to create an inclusive solution that has seen tremendous adoption from underserved consumers. The vast majority of our initial users have used Aplazo more than once, and each is doing on average four transactions in less than a year."

Aplazo uses alternative data, such as open banking and telecom data, to gauge consumers' creditworthiness and level of affordability, optimizing approval rates and providing fair credit products to underserved consumers. With Aplazo, merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and higher average order values while providing a comprehensive consumer experience across both ecommerce channels and offline stores.

"We see our platform as the basis for democratizing credit in Latin America. We are enabling merchants to connect with consumers in a creative and purposeful way, which builds more loyalty and trust," said Alex Wieland, CoFounder and COO of Aplazo. "By providing our partner merchants with access to new customer segments that are credit-worthy, Aplazo is already an indispensable payment method, taking up to 60% of the share of their transactional volume and increasing conversion and repeat purchases."

"The payments industry is undergoing a transformational shift away from credit cards as Millennials and Gen Z seek to avoid further debt and high interest rates," said Allen Miller, Principal at Oak HC/FT. "Aplazo's solution caters to this influential segment of consumers, creating a new payment network that is especially valuable to the Mexican economy where credit is so challenging to access. We look forward to our partnership with Aplazo as they bring their platform to the markets that need it most."

Mariana Donangelo, partner at Kaszek, said she was very impressed by Aplazo's growth and how it has been "consistently exceeding targets month after month". "Angel and Alex are building a stellar team and the company is creating a platform that is already delivering tremendous benefits to both merchants and consumers. We couldn't be more excited to keep supporting Aplazo in its next phase of growth."

About Aplazo

Aplazo is a "buy now, pay later" service based in Mexico that allows consumers to live their ideal lifestyle, making it easier to acquire the products they want. Through Aplazo, consumers can split their online and offline purchases into multiple installments without needing a credit card and avoiding the debt trap. Aplazo's integrated, tech-enabled platform offers merchants the ability to increase average basket size, conversion and customer engagement. The company was founded by Angel Peña and Alex Wieland with a mission of empowering consumers in Latin America with simple, inclusive and financially responsible payment solutions.

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm investing in companies driving transformation in healthcare and fintech, two uniquely complementary and high-growth sectors. With deep domain expertise and strategic resources, Oak HC/FT partners with leading entrepreneurs at every stage, from seed to growth, to build businesses that make a measurable, lasting impact on these industries. Founded in 2014, the firm has $3.3 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT, with investors in San Francisco and Boston. Follow Oak HC/FT on Twitter and LinkedIn and learn more at oakhcft.com.

About Kaszek

Kaszek is the largest Latin American early-stage venture capital firm whose core focus is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs at their Seed, Series A or Series B financing rounds and continuously support them over the years with more capital, and strategic and operational guidance in their building of long-lasting, high-impact technology companies.

The firm, founded in 2011, has raised more than $2 billion in seven funds (five early-stage funds and two late-stage opportunity funds), has invested in over 100 companies in industries such as financial services, commerce, blockchain, education, healthcare, real estate, and enterprise software, and is the leading unicorn builder in the region, with 12 such companies in its portfolios: Nubank, Kavak, QuintoAndar, NuvemShop, Gympass, Bitso, Loggi, Creditas, NotCo, MadeiraMadeira, Konfio, and PedidosYa.

About Picus Capital

Picus Capital is an international, privately financed venture capital company with headquarters in Munich and offices in New York, Beijing, Berlin and London. Picus predominantly invests in Pre-Seed, Seed and Series A rounds and focuses on technology companies in the real estate, finance and insurance, HR, renewable energy, mobility, ecommerce and healthcare sectors. As an entrepreneurial sparring partner, Picus Capital pursues a long-term investment philosophy and supports founders from the ideation phase to the IPO and beyond. For further information please visit ***.picuscap.com and ***.linkedin.com/company/picus-capital.

Media Contact: Amalia Lytle, alytle@prosek.com, 646-818-8271

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aplazo-secures-27-million-series-a-to-grow-omni-channel-bnpl-in-mexico-market-301424209.html

SOURCE Aplazo

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Prices Offering Of Preferred Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE:ECC, ECCB, ECCC, ECCX, ECCY, ECCW) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its 6.75% Series D Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") at a public offering price of $25 per share, which will result in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $23.9 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Preferred Stock is rated 'BBB' by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of Preferred Stock to cover overallotments, if any.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update And Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Listing Delinquency Letter

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203") and disclosing receipt of a Nasdaq Listing delinquency letter.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Airwallex Secures $100 Million in Additional Series E1 Round

The financial technology platform, Airwallex today announced that the company has raised an additional $100 million in the Series E1 investment round. With that, the total Series E funding of Airwallex reached $300 million. With an aim to increase its global presence, Airwallex raised a total of $800 million to...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $300 Million Initial Public Offering

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, including 3,500,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SUAC.U". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, we expect that the Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "SUAC" and "SUAC.WS," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Consumer Credit#Ipo#Aplazo Secures#Bnpl#Oak Hc Ft#Picus Capital#Latin American#Co Founder
TheStreet

MOGU Announces Receipt Of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price

MOGU Inc. (" MOGU" or the " Company") (MOGU) - Get Mogu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report, a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the " NYSE") dated November 10, 2021, notifying the Company that it is below the compliance criteria in connection with the performance of its trading price in relation to the Company's American depositary shares (the " ADSs").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Alpha Latam Management, LLC And Its Debtor Affiliates Receive U.S. Bankruptcy Court Approval Of Sale Of Colombian Assets To CFG Partners Colombia SAS

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Latam Management, LLC and certain of its affiliates that have filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (collectively, the "Debtors") in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the "Bankruptcy Court") announced the approval of the proposed sale of the loan portfolio and certain related assets of Debtor entities Alpha Capital S.A.S. and Vive Créditos Kusida S.A.S. (together, the "Colombian Sellers") to CFG Partners Colombia SAS ("CFG Partners") by the Bankruptcy Court on November 16, 2021, following a successful auction process.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Moomoo Named The Best Active Trading App 2021 By Investing Simple

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Inc., a company that offers a commission-free* professional trading platform, announced today that moomoo has been named the Best Active Trading App 2021by Investing Simple. "We are thrilled to be recognized as the Best Active Trading App in 2021 by Investing...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
TheStreet

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Amendment To Leverage Facility

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. ( NYSE American: NRO) (the "Fund") announced today that it has amended its leverage facility (the "Facility") to, among other things, increase the amount of available debt financing in order to bring it more in line with the Fund's current asset level. Under the amended terms of the Facility, the lender's total commitment under the revolving credit facility increased from $40 million to $70 million. In addition to the revolving credit facility, the Fund continues to have outstanding a $30 million five-year, fixed-rate term loan, due September 2024.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Foot Locker, Inc. Announces Organizational Enhancements To Advance Long-Term Global Growth And Power Omni-Channel Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report ("Foot Locker" or the "Company"), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced organizational enhancements to advance its long-term global growth and power its omni-channel ecosystem. Franklin "Frank" R. Bracken, Executive Vice President...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fraugster And IXOPAY Team Up To Future Proof Payments And Secure BNPL Providers, Marketplaces And IGaming Companies With Powerful AI Fraud Prevention

BERLIN and VIENNA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payment orchestration platform, IXOPAY, partners with AI fraud prevention specialist, Fraugster to give online merchants easy access to a range of fraud prevention, compliance and revenue uplift solutions via a single API. The rapid growth in e-commerce means merchants demand more flexibility from their payment and fraud prevention partners, with the ability to access new solutions as their businesses expand into new regions and payment methods.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Israeli Data Security Startup Laminar Emerges from Stealth with $32 Million Series A

Founded by Unit 8200 veterans and four-time Google Capture the Flag champions, the firm will enable data protection teams to move at the speed of cloud. Laminar, a public cloud data protection provider, today emerged from stealth with a $32 million Series A investment, bringing the company’s total funding to $37 million. The round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, with participation from SentinelOne (NYSE: S), TLV Partners and Meron Capital. Founded by Unit 8200 veterans, four-time Google Capture the Flag champions and lifelong friends Amit Shaked, CEO, and Oran Avraham, CTO, Laminar delivers agentless and asynchronous data security and leakage protection for everything you build and run in the cloud.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GrubMarket Secures Mouthwatering $200 Million Series E Raise

Tyson Foods was right –– food supply chains are breaking. In many grocery stores, the shelves are as bare as they were during the early pandemic stockpiling frenzy. At the same time, world food prices hit a 10-year high in October, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Netography Raises $45 Million in Series A Funding, Led by Bessemer and SYN Ventures, to Secure the Atomized Network

Netography, the security company for the atomized network, announced it has secured $45 million in Series A funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Mango Capital, Harpoon Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital. The new capital will be applied toward new technology innovations and enhancements, channel expansion, and sales. Alongside the funding, the company has added two senior executives to its management team, rounding out the company’s go-to-market leadership.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Writer, the AI Writing Assistant for Companies, Secures $21 Million in Series A Funding Led by Insight Partners

Writer, the AI writing assistant for professional users, announced today a $21 million Series A funding round as the company transforms the way people write. The financing was led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with a slew of top machine learning experts, SaaS operators, writers, and CEOs participating, including Gradient Ventures, the Todd & Rahul Angel Fund, Scott Belsky, Oliver Jay, Jack Altman, Allison Pickens, Packy McCormick, Lenny Rachitsky, Austin Rief, Ankur Nagpal, Alex MacCaw, Camille Ricketts, Vivek Sodera, Julia Lipton, and James Beshara. The funding will be used to invest in product, engineering, and GTM hiring.
ECONOMY
tech-ish.com

Security Response Platform, AURA, Secures $4 Million Series A Funding

AURA has secured $4 Million in Series A funding round led by MultiChoice Group (MCG) with participation from KLT Holdings and Buffet Investments. Aura is a South Africa-based security and medical response market place allowing anyone access to the closest vetted private and public security and medical response unit to their location at any time.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Energy markets could see a 'series of crunches' as demand grows, oil expert Dan Yergin says

There is a disconnect between the "realities of the dynamics of the [oil] market" and the policies that are being implemented, said Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit. International oil companies are under pressure to cut investments into traditional energy production at a time when demand for oil is growing, and that has led to "preemptive underinvestment" in supply, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy