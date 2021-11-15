ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: FDA Updates Test Policies To Help To Ensure Accuracy And Reliability Of Tests And Increase Access To At-Home Tests

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking several important actions to support ongoing nationwide COVID-19 testing efforts. These actions are aimed at further increasing access to accurate and reliable COVID-19 tests, particularly diagnostic tests that can be performed at home or in places like doctor's offices, hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms without having to be sent to a central lab for testing.

"In addition to vaccination efforts, testing remains a cornerstone of the national response to the pandemic and plays a central role in helping Americans get back to work, school and other important activities, particularly as the holiday season approaches. The FDA remains committed to helping to increase the availability of tests that will have the biggest impact on the nation's ongoing COVID-19 testing needs, such as at-home and point-of-care diagnostic tests that can be produced in high volumes," said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "By focusing our review on these types of tests, and helping to ensure that available tests have appropriate oversight, we can better respond to the pandemic as the nation's testing needs continue to evolve."

To date, the FDA has authorized over 420 tests and sample collection devices that provide a wide array of test options. Since the start of the pandemic, the FDA has adapted its regulatory approach to address the public's testing needs and has been working closely with test developers to adjust as those needs have changed. These efforts have helped increase testing capacity and broaden public access to rapid tests, including those purchased over the counter (OTC). The FDA's recent authorizations alone may result in up to 400 million more OTC tests available monthly to American consumers by early 2022.

Key Policy Highlights

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services withdrew a policy that directed FDA not to enforce premarket review requirements for laboratory developed tests (LDTs). This action will help ensure that COVID-19 tests are accurate and reliable.

The FDA today also updated its policies regarding tests, including LDTs, currently being offered prior to or without authorization, as well as policies regarding the types of tests on which the FDA intends to focus its review.

Moving forward, the FDA generally intends to focus its review on emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for the following types of tests:

  • At-home and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests for use with or without a prescription and that can be manufactured in high volumes;
  • Certain high-volume, lab-based molecular diagnostic tests (and home collection kits for use with such tests) that expand testing capacity or accessibility such as through pooling of specimens to increase throughput, testing specimens collected at home and shipped to the lab, screening asymptomatic individuals or detecting multiple different respiratory viruses at once;
  • Certain lab-based and POC high volume antibody tests that can measure the amount of antibodies (fully quantitative antibody tests) or the amount of neutralizing antibodies; and
  • Tests for which the request is from, or supported by, a U.S. government stakeholder, such as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics.

Developers of other tests may consider pursuing marketing authorization through traditional device review pathways such as 510(k) notification or De Novo classification.

As discussed in the guidance being reissued today, ' Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised),' the FDA now generally expects newly offered COVID-19 tests, including LDTs, to have an EUA, or traditional marketing authorization such as a granted De Novo or cleared 510(k), prior to clinical use. As discussed in the previous COVID-19 test policies, some developers were offering their tests prior to or without an EUA after the test was validated and a notification was provided to the FDA. Those policies were intended to expedite the availability of tests, though led to some poorly performing tests being offered prior to FDA review. Importantly, the policies never applied to at-home or home collection tests. With that in mind, and given the number of authorized tests available, the FDA is ending those notification policies going forward. For tests currently being offered without the submission of an EUA request, the FDA generally expects the submission of an EUA request as described in the guidance.  For such tests and notified tests with pending EUA requests, FDA generally intends to review the EUA requests and, if the test is not subsequently authorized, expects developers to cease marketing the test within 15 calendar days of being notified.

Additionally, the agency today issued an umbrella EUA for serial testing with certain molecular diagnostic tests developed by laboratories. These tests will be able to be used for testing at regular intervals as part of serial testing programs, such as those established at places like schools, workplaces or community groups. The umbrella EUA efficiently authorizes certain tests to help increase access to accurate and reliable molecular diagnostic tests.

The FDA will continue to offer support and expertise to help with the development of accurate and reliable tests, and to facilitate increased access to tests for all Americans.

Additional Resources:

  • Policy for Coronavirus Disease-2019 Tests During the Public Health Emergency (Revised)
  • Screening for COVID-19: Deciding Which Test to Use When Establishing Testing Programs 

Media Contact: Jim McKinney, 240-328-7305 Consumer Inquiries: Email, 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-updates-test-policies-to-help-to-ensure-accuracy-and-reliability-of-tests-and-increase-access-to-at-home-tests-301424210.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

More Than 2 Million At-Home Covid Tests Recalled By The FDA

The FDA has announced a massive recall of more than 2 Million Ellume at home Covid-19 tests. Covid testing looks a lot different now than in the first part of the pandemic. Instead of heading to a mass testing site, the goal was to make it possible for people to be able to test at home. Now, you can head to almost any drugstore and pick up an at-home test. I know at least six people that have picked up at-home Covid tests in the last week because they were worried about exposure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yale Daily News

FDA authorizes SalivaDirect for pooled COVID-19 testing

SalivaDirect, a Yale-created protocol that allows for greater efficiency in COVID-19 testing, has received FDA emergency use authorization to be used for pooled COVID-19 virus testing of up to five individual samples at a time. SalivaDirect is a PCR test which uses self-collected saliva to detect COVID-19 cases. It was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox32chicago.com

FDA recalls 2.2 million at-home coronavirus tests due to false positives

WASHINGTON - The FDA announced this week that the recall of more than 2.2 million at-home COVID-19 tests by digital diagnostics firm Ellume is being classified as a class 1 recall, which is the most serious type due to the potential for "serious adverse health consequences or death." Ellume's at-home...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Americans
94.1 Duke FM

Ellume’s COVID-19 home test recall most serious, FDA says

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the recall of Ellume’s over-the-counter COVID-19 home test as Class 1, the most serious type of recall, after the Australian diagnostic test maker removed some of its tests from the market last month. Ellume had cited higher-than-acceptable false positive test results...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home. The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again in the United States, driven mainly by hot spots in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

AXIM Biotechnologies Applauds FDA's Recent COVID-19 Test Policies To Support Rapid Neutralizing Antibody Tests

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) ("AXIM® Biotech," or "the Company"), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and Dry Eye Disease (DED) diagnostics, today applauds the FDA on its recent update to its COVID-19 test policies that aims to increase nationwide access to at-home and point-of-care tests as well as ensure the accuracy and reliability of such diagnostic tests.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Atea to terminate Covid-19 drug development deal with Roche

Atea Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to terminate a strategic partnership with Roche to co-develop the former’s experimental oral direct-acting antiviral pill, AT-527, to treat Covid-19. The collaboration between the companies will be terminated on 10 February next year. In October last year, Roche and Atea announced a collaboration to develop,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
massdevice.com

HHS to invest $650M to increase access to rapid COVID-19 testing

The U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services (HHS) today announced a further $650 million investment into rapid COVID-19 diagnostics. According to a news release, HHS will invest the $650 million from the American Rescue Plan to strengthen manufacturing capacity for rapid, point-of-care molecular COVID-19 tests and increase Americans’ access to the diagnostics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time

COVID-19 Home Testing Kits

At-home rapid tests turn the question of if you have COVID-19 into a yes-no exercise, similar to a pregnancy test. The FDA has authorized several over-the-counter, DIY tests—made by Abbott, Ellume and ACON, among others—that are about 90% reliable in picking up SARS-CoV-2 proteins. At-home versions don’t replace the gold-standard PCR tests (Ellume recalled some kits over false positives, working to resolve a manufacturing issue), but they can serve as a front line of defense in identifying those who might be infected and keeping them from spreading the virus further. That’s why the Biden Administration pledged $3 billion to increase availability of rapid testing for Americans, as well as at community health centers, schools and food banks, and is supporting retailers like Walmart and Amazon so they can provide the tests at cost for the next three months. —Alice Park.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday  that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism.  The European Commission authorized the drug to treat still-growing children older than two years in late August this year.
HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy