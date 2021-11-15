ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Bloom Energy Insider Trades $1.9M In Company Stock

Glen Griffiths, Insider at Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 11, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Glen Griffiths exercised options to purchase 17,333 Bloom Energy shares at...

