ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Ameriuno Home Opportunity Center To Offer Support To Hispanic Homebuyers In Central Florida

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- En Espanol:

Purchasing a home can be daunting, especially for Spanish-speaking buyers who must sign loan documents written in English. A new resource is coming to central Florida to help Hispanics looking for help with the details of buying a home. Ameriuno, the bilingual mortgage services division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation announced plans to open a Home Opportunity Center in Kissimmee, Florida to help Hispanics and minorities sort out the details as they achieve the American Dream of owning their own home. The bilingual staff at the center can offer helpful advice and how-to information in a relaxed, welcoming setting that resembles more of a community center than a bank branch.

The Home Opportunity Center is expected to be fully operational in January, 2022.

Ameriuno Managing Director Andy Insua says the Home Opportunity Center, now under construction in The Loop Mall, is designed to close the gap in Hispanic homeownership. Currently, only 47 percent own their home compared to 73 percent of non-Hispanic whites. But that trend is expected to change dramatically. Forecasters predict Hispanic buyers will comprise 70% of home ownership growth from 2020-2040.

"The idea of a Home Opportunity Center was born from a true understanding of what the Hispanic community needs to achieve the dream of homeownership. The Ameriuno team is dedicated to supporting the Hispanic community and those minorities who have been historically underserved by the lending industry through financial education, nurturing, and support through each step of the loan process," Insua explains. "The Ameriuno Home Opportunity Center aims to remove the barriers that have prevented them from owning a home: language, credit, down payment, documentation of income and a general distrust of banks."

The design of the 1,500 sq. ft. facility makes it easy for families and loved ones to take part in the decision-making process. "Hispanics are very family-oriented and we designed the Home Opportunity Center so that they can bring their loved ones with them as they mull over the important decisions that come with buying a home. Ameriuno licensed loan officers will be available to help prospective home buyers understand the ins and outs of securing a mortgage while their children are in a nearby playroom or watching a big screen TV."

About AmeriunoAmeriuno first opened its doors in Winter Park, Florida in August 2020 to serve the needs of Orlando's growing Hispanic population. We are a full-service mortgage company and provide Spanish translation and resources for a wide range of mortgage purchase, refinance, renovation and construction options. These include government-backed programs (FHA, USDA, and VA) that allow many renters to qualify for a home loan through flexible credit guidelines, low down payment options, and lower overhead costs. Ameriuno is a division of Amerifirst Financial Corporation, based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Visit Ameriuno.com and Amerifirst.com for more information.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameriuno-home-opportunity-center-to-offer-support-to-hispanic-homebuyers-in-central-florida-301424203.html

SOURCE Ameriuno

Comments / 0

Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Central Florida Top December Family Events 2021

Central Florida Top December Family Events 2021 – If you’re looking for the best experiences happening in Central Florida in December 2021, we’ve got the guide for you! If you think we’ve missed something, email us at Newsletter@MyCentralFloridaFamily.com or click here. December is a great month to live in Central...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

International tech firms finding homes in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando has positioned itself as a hub for technology and place for companies which start elsewhere to expand. The city of Orlando has positioned itself as a technology hub for outside companies to come in an expand. Denmark-based eloomi is one of those companies, choosing Orlando to...
ORLANDO, FL
MIAMIDIARIO

Entrepreneurs and startups with great opportunities in Florida

Entrepreneurs and startups in Florida looking for tools to grow Founder Institute has an opportunity to learn and boost their businesses. The Founder Institute, a business incubator and startup launch program, announced that they can now apply to participate in its Florida Virtual Spring 2022 program, reported the Orlando Sentinel.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
click orlando

Central Florida food banks struggle with supply shortages

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Thanksgiving is just over a week away and food banks across Central Florida are concerned the supply chain issues will affect their ability to give out meals. CWC Ministries in Volusia County does three food distributions a month. Director Deborah Hamm said recently the organization has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Is Central Florida done with 90-degree heat for now?

It is November and we are nearing the holiday season. Central Florida's weather has cooled down thanks to the regular cold fronts that provided us with more comfort each week. So, you may wonder if it is still possible to feel the 90-degree heat during Central Florida's cooler season. On...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Snowbirds flock home to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Snowbirds are flocking back to Central Florida in droves. Many travelers have waited close to two years to head south with the U.S. border closed. WESH 2's Michelle Meredith spoke to some of those winter visitors. See her full story in the video player above.
LIFESTYLE
rebusinessonline.com

Tabani Group Acquires Retail Center in Central Florida for $9.2M

EUSTIS, FLA. — Tabani Group Inc., a Dallas-based commercial real estate firm, has acquired Shoppes at Eustis Village, a 29,367-square-foot retail strip center in Eustis, about 37.9 miles north from Orlando. Brad Peterson, Whitaker Leonhardt, Michael Brewster and Tommy Isola of JLL represented the seller, Miami-based CORE Investment Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was approximately $9.2 million.
EUSTIS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Central Florida#Va Loan#Fha Mortgage#American#Ameriuno Managing#Non Hispanic#A Home Opportunity Center
treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie Public Schools Partners with Florida Community Health Centers to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations to Students 5 Years of Age and Older

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL – St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) is partnering with Florida Community Health Centers to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students 5 years of age and older, their families, and district employees. Participants can reserve their spot by calling their desired clinic location. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent present to receive their vaccination.
EDUCATION
Bay News 9

Central Florida pharmacies taking appointments for kids' vaccines

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some of the biggest pharmacies in Central Florida are now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids. ​Now that 5 to 11-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, pharmacy's are expected to be busy this weekend. This is the first time kids under 12 are able to get...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
westorlandonews.com

Holiday Turkey Donation to Central Florida Food Pantries

Trustco Bank, which has served the Orlando and Central Florida community for nearly 20 years, donated 1,000 turkeys to support those facing hunger this holiday season at an event with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida last week. On November 12th, three of Second Harvest’s local feeding partners picked...
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

College of Central Florida hosts international food festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The office of Student Life at the College of Central Florida will have an international food festival. The food festival will begin at 12:30 P.M. in the Klein Center. Admission is one dollar or a food donation to the Patriot Pantry. Organizers hope to fill the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Daisy Butter Churn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins. from Antique mall in Micanopy shows us a treasure that changed farm life in the late 1800′s early 1900′s, A Daisy Butter Churn. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
buildingindiana.com

Opportunity Enterprises New Center Receives $750K Boost

On September 8, Opportunity Enterprises held a special press conference announcing the bold plan of a new Respite Center to be built on their Lake Eliza property. This location for the new Respite Center was selected in part because of the available land and its beauty, and also because of greater plans to develop such property providing more services to individuals with disabilities and their families.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Amid National Access And Affordability Crisis, PepsiCo Expands Community College Program Nationwide To Support 4,000 Black And Hispanic Students

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report and The PepsiCo Foundation announced the nationwide expansion of the company's Community College Program to students across nine additional cities. Amid a crisis in higher education that has seen plunging rates of enrollment and degree completion among Black and Hispanic students, PepsiCo's program promotes access and advancement through a holistic approach that offers not only financial support to help students at the point of college entry but addresses the additional obstacles - retention, completion, and workforce readiness - that disproportionately impact these students' educational and professional journeys.
EDUCATION
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Northwest Medical Center becomes first hospital in Florida to offer new minimally-invasive urologic procedure

The innovative procedure was performed by urologist Dr. Christopher Hollowell. November 18, 2021 – Northwest Medical Center is proud to announce it is the first hospital in Florida to offer a procedure which uses new a temporarily implanted device – the iTind, developed by Olympus Medical Systems – to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The first three cases in the State of Florida were performed late September at Northwest Medical Center by urologist Dr. Christopher Hollowell.
FLORIDA STATE
Big Country News

New Federal Grant Will Support Idaho’s Hispanic, Black and Indigenous Entrepreneurs

BOISE — After 100 hours of work on the application and support from Idaho’s governor and congressional delegation, the Idaho Hispanic Foundation became one of 11 recipients of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program grants, which will provide funding for seven organizations focused on supporting Hispanic, Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs across Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy