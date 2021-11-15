Analysis Of The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2021-2027
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 The "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42.7% during 2021-2027.
This report on global human microbiome therapeutics market report provides a holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global human microbiome therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on technology, therapeutic area, type, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the human microbiome therapeutics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making an informed decision. Market Drivers
- Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development
- Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development
- Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations
Market Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Lack of Expertise and Adequate Research
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020Historical Period: 2016-2019Forecast Period: 2021-2027 Market by Technology
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
Market by Route of Therapeutic Area
- Neurological Disorders
- Dermatological Indications
- Cancers
- Metabolic Disorders
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Others
Market by Type
- Probiotics and Prebiotics
- Medical Food
- Diagnostic Tests
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Bristol- Myers Squibb
- Dow Inc Chemical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Johnson & Johnson
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
- PureTech Health PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axmkej
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-the-global-human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-2021-2027-301423988.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Comments / 0