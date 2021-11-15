Analysis Of The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2021-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 The "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42.7% during 2021-2027.

This report on global human microbiome therapeutics market report provides a holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global human microbiome therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on technology, therapeutic area, type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the human microbiome therapeutics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making an informed decision. Market Drivers

Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development

Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development

Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations

Market Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Lack of Expertise and Adequate Research

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020Historical Period: 2016-2019Forecast Period: 2021-2027 Market by Technology

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Market by Route of Therapeutic Area

Neurological Disorders

Dermatological Indications

Cancers

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Others

Market by Type

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Medical Food

Diagnostic Tests

Others

Market by Region

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Dow Inc Chemical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

PureTech Health PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axmkej

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-the-global-human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-2021-2027-301423988.html

SOURCE Research and Markets