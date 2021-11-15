ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Analysis Of The Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2021-2027

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 The "Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 42.7% during 2021-2027.

This report on global human microbiome therapeutics market report provides a holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global human microbiome therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on technology, therapeutic area, type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the human microbiome therapeutics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making an informed decision. Market Drivers

  • Human Microbiome as a Validated Target for Drug Development
  • Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development
  • Increasing Collaboration Between Public-Private Organizations

Market Challenges

  • Stringent Government Regulations
  • Lack of Expertise and Adequate Research

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020Historical Period: 2016-2019Forecast Period: 2021-2027 Market by Technology

  • Genomics
  • Proteomics
  • Metabolomics

Market by Route of Therapeutic Area

  • Neurological Disorders
  • Dermatological Indications
  • Cancers
  • Metabolic Disorders
  • Gastrointestinal Disorders
  • Others

Market by Type

  • Probiotics and Prebiotics
  • Medical Food
  • Diagnostic Tests
  • Others

Market by Region

  • Europe
  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • Bristol- Myers Squibb
  • Dow Inc Chemical
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc.
  • PureTech Health PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axmkej

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-the-global-human-microbiome-therapeutics-market-2021-2027-301423988.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

L-carnitine Market Global Production Analysis, Demand by Regions, Segments and Applications, Key Players Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Forecasts 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "L-carnitine – Global Market Report 2021-2027". L-carnitine Market is valued approximately USD 185. billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1 %over the forecast period 2021-2027L-carnitine isa chemical that is made in the human liver,kidneys, and brain. It turns body fat into energy. It is important for brain and heart function, muscle movement, and various other body processes. Increasing number of chronic diseases pushes the growth of L-carnitine Market .For Instance: as per World Economic Forum, globally one in three adult is suffering from two or more chronic illness condition iHowever, rising awareness regarding the side-effects of product impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with rising use of the L_crarnite based products in animal feed also increases the market growth during the forecast period.The regional analysis of global L-carnitine Marketis considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global $8.1 Billion Warehouse Management Systems Markets To 2028 Featuring Epicor, Korber, Infor, Made4net, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, PSI Logistics, Reply, SAP, Softeon, Synergy, & Tecsys

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Services, Software), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Function, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global warehouse management systems market size is anticipated...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to present Phase 3 data from COVID antiviral at ASTMH meeting at 9. a.m.

Merck and partner privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics will present data from a Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 antiviral molnupiravir at the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) 2021 Annual Meeting taking place virtually starting later Wednesday. "Poster data will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. ET and presented during Poster Session C from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20.," the companies said in a joint statement. There are high hopes for the drug, which can be taken at home, while existing COVID treatments have to be administered by intravenous or subcutaneous infusion in a clinical setting. The treatment has already been authorized for use in the U.K. in treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who have tested positive and who have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The company has sought regulatory approval in the U.S., EU, Japan and other countries. Merck has agreed to make molnupiravir available to lower income countries and will allow generic companies to make it. Merck shares were slightly lower premarket but have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Therapeutics#Microbiome#Pfizer Inc#Competitive Landscape#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Merck Co Inc#Seres Therapeutics Inc#Puretech Health Plc
AFP

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday  that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill. 
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Automobile Weather Strip Market Upcoming Demand, Research Analysis Top Companies and Trending Technologies 2021 to 2027

The 2021-2027 market research report on Global “Automobile Weather Strip Market” provides information about the market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and new development in the market. The report aims to provide an extensive analysis of key statistics with various research techniques, opportunities, business strategies and latest innovations. Automobile Weather Strip Market research report provides detailed information of the market, and confident in meeting investors needs and expectations.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Industrial Tapes Market 2021 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

The new research report titled “Industrial Tapes Market, Global Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2027″ gives a detailed analysis and future forecasts of the market. The report highlights the significant players, including market size, share, and demand, development. This report further covers the latest trends, technological advancements, and growth opportunities.
MARKETS
chatsports.com

Global Chilled & Deli Foods Market 2021 – Top Key Players Analysis Report Till 2027

The newly added Chilled & Deli Foods market research report by Value Market Research disclose all the important information associated with the market such as value, growth factor, trends, market share, size, and challenges for the forecasted timeline 2020-2027. Further, this report also highlights smart strategy adopted by major players and also their market share. Basically, this report is designed to give a proper understanding of industry structure and competition intensity attractiveness.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlanticcitynews.net

Single-use Bioprocessing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

The Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market Report, with its in-depth industry analysis of the market, estimates the industry size bifurcated into segments and regions. The Market report covers the regional, global and country level analysis with an exhaustive insight of the overall development prospects in the market. Besides, it sheds light on comprehensive competitive landscape of global market. The study supplementary offers dashboard outline of the major players encompassing their fruitful marketing plans, recent developments, market contribution etc. in both historic and the present contexts.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Phosphate Ester Market 2021 : Top Countries Data, Market Size, Defination, Brief Analysis of Global Industry with Forecast Growth By 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Phosphate Ester Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Phosphate Ester Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027. Phosphate ester has recently caught the...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Hydrazine Market 2021 Global Major Manufacturers Analysis and Industrial Applications Forecasts To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Hydrazine Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". Hydrazine is a colour less liquid which is highly volatile with powerful reducing properties and has multiple application such as fuel, pesticides, used in air bags. The increasing demand of agrochemical as this product is used as pesticides apart from that several pharma companies are looking forward of hydrazine considering the factors that led the adoption across the forecasted period.
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Global Aseptic Isolators Market 2021 Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends and Developments to 2027

Global Aseptic Isolators Market has been inquired by MarketQuest.biz to provide a better layout of the market for the forecast period 2021-2027. The method used to collect and drive the market is data collection, synthesis, deduction and formulation, screening, and validation. The report covers the minute details of the research approach by sticking to both top-down and bottom-up approaches for the Aseptic Isolators market.
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Global Surgical Sealing Devices Market 2021 – Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Global Surgical Sealing Devices Market irrefutable examining embraced by MarketQuest.biz for check Period 2021-2027. The legitimization for this report is to give a course to buyers Activities in their different fields. This report assembles overwhelmingly regarding the driving factors across business districts correspondingly as in each part uninhibitedly. He presents total depiction of current and progressed improvement plans, market size and Market parts. Captivated customers can revive their business system unequivocal regions utilizing current examination of corporate models. This evaluation relies on the progress prospects of the considered business Think about as a rule data for certain and base years. Report Surgical Sealing Devices market offers a concentrated and complete diagram of the thing and its things applications expressly client affiliations.
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Global Biopsy Forceps Market Analysis For Asset Tracking And Service Management From 2021 To 2027

Global Biopsy Forceps Market research report is an in-depth and a professional document 2021. Global Biopsy Forceps market examines changing market conditions and keeps you ahead of rivals. It contains a wealth of information that can help new and expanding companies better understand their place in the industry. Biopsy Forceps Market report also encompasses the world’s regions and states, which demonstrate a status for regional development. The study will define an important portion of the marketplace and markets with respect to output, use, profits, and gross margin. The Biopsy Forceps market is the foundation of the global growth aspects and prospects, since the development of specific concept requires various tech-supported methodologies, ideas, and theories. Common constraints, competent parameters and full clarification of the extraordinary data are all included in the worldwide market report, which also examines current and future trends that could affect market growth going forward. The Biopsy Forceps market report shows the deep summary of specifications, current innovations, inventions, parameter, and financial ups & downs in terms of demand rate and fulfillment ratios. There are numerous submarkets within the global Biopsy Forceps market and it has been growing at a considerable speed with an increasing consumer preference and the development of new methods. The Biopsy Forceps market provides various growth chances and is a broad field for competitors.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Iovance Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced that on November 18, 2021 (the "Date of Grant"), the Company approved the grant of inducement stock options covering an aggregate of 168,575 shares of Iovance's common stock to seven new non-executive employees.
SAN CARLOS, CA
AFP

US to buy 10 mn Pfizer Covid-19 treatments for $5.3 bn

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the United States is buying 10 million courses of Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment pill, in a $5.3 billion deal he touted as "critical" to fighting the pandemic. While emphasizing that widely-available vaccines remain America's "strongest tool" in the fight against Covid-19, Biden said the antiviral "treatment could prove to be another critical tool in our arsenal that will accelerate our path out of the pandemic."
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Merck Completes Tender Offer To Acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the successful completion of the cash tender offer, through a subsidiary, Astros Merger Sub, Inc., for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), at a purchase price of $180 per share in cash, without interest and less applicable tax withholding. As of the tender offer expiration at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Nov. 19, 2021, 38,752,614 shares of common stock of Acceleron were validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer, representing approximately 63.3% of the total number of Acceleron's outstanding shares. All such shares have been accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer, and Astros Merger Sub, Inc. expects to promptly pay for such shares.
BUSINESS
Bolivar Commercial

Global Food and Beverage Package Market Growth Strategy, Import-Export Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Food and Beverage Package Market from 2021 to 2027 is MRInsights.biz leading fact review concentrate, covering prospects for improvement and potential for market advancement. The report provides the general structure of the company and explains the summary, guarantee, definition, and objectives of the market. The report further describes the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy