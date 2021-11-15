ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Opinion: You Won’t Believe the Reason Gov. Murphy Thinks He Almost Lost

By Judi Franco
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even a card-carrying leftie would not automatically discount Ed Durr’s potential as a viable legislator in the state just because he’s a newbie. But leave it to the always-oblivious Phil Murphy to call him a “dangerous guy,” as he did. This is because he doesn’t have all the markings...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 40

jodie moore
4d ago

He did loose but somehow 40,000 votes were found after 100% of the vote had been counted. How does that happen? How does all 40,000 uncounted votes go to one person? Surprise surprise anyone?

Reply(6)
57
Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

This criminal, communist killed the elderly in the nursing home, is that what qualified him ??? He should be prosecute for his crimes.

Reply
17
Robert Compton
4d ago

wow and the people in his state voted this guy back in? like California they get what they deserve.

Reply(2)
33
Related
NJ.com

Here’s why Gov. Murphy bucked political history in New Jersey | Opinion

It was an off-year election for governor in New Jersey and Virginia. Both the Democratic candidates in those states were weighed down by a relatively unpopular Democratic president and an economy that has not fully rebounded from a crisis. And Democrats in Congress were worried about both states as potential canaries in the coalmine for next year’s midterms.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy campaigns tells Ciattarelli to admit he lost

Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign manager thinks it’s time for Republican Jack Ciattarelli to concede his loss in last week’s gubernatorial election. “The race is over,” said Mollie Binotto in a memorandum released on Monday morning. “Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race. His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Decider

Chris Christie Clashes With ‘The View’ Guest Host Tara Setmayer Over Insurrection Response: “You’re Talking About A Republican Party That Doesn’t Exist”

While Christie appeared on the ABC talk show to promote his new book, host Sara Haines asked if he thought former President Donald Trump (Christie’s longtime friend) was responsible for the Capitol riot, and the politician said yes. “You can’t come out as President of the United States and say...
POLITICS
New Jersey 101.5

Senator-elect Ed Durr: ‘Yes, Gov. Murphy, I am dangerous’ (Opinion)

A lot has happened since Ed Durr bested Senate President Steve Sweeney in Gloucester County. The Raymour and Flannigan truck driver, who started his campaign with $153 dollars and raised over $10,000, spoke to Dennis & Judi on New Jersey 101.5, received a call from President Trump, and has been called a "dangerous man" by Gov. Phil Murphy over comments he posted on social media denigrating Islam and calling U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez a "pedophile," which he has apologized for.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statehouse
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Education Officials To Make Schools Announcement

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with state education officials, will make an schools announcement Friday morning. Other officials in attendance include Department of Education Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Manny Da Silva, and State Senator Nellie Pou. Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso and Garfield superintendent Anna Sciacca will also be there. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and education officials will make a school announcement. When: Friday, Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
GARFIELD, NJ
The Independent

Blow for Republicans as top pick to help retake Senate says he won’t run

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire delivered a body blow to Republicans hoping to take back the Senate when he announced he would not challenge Senator Maggie Hassan. Mr Sununu, who won election in 2016 and succeeded Ms Hassan as governor, has been considered a blue-chip Senate candidate in a state both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won. Mr Sununu has since been re-elected twice in the Granite State.“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill, debating partisan politics without results,” Mr Sununu said in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
tucson.com

National Opinion: You can't be a Republican by today's standards if you won't go along with the 'Big Lie'

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I first met Rep. Adam Kinzinger nearly 10 years ago at a time in which he was a rising star within the Republican Party. Not only was he in his early 30s and a natural on television, he went into the House with a good deal of gravitas, having served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
NFL
insidernj.com

Message from the FDU Poll: The New Jersey Electorate Remains Racially Polarized – and that Accounts for the Closeness of the Gubernatorial Race

Since Election Day, Tuesday November 2, the polling and punditry class has been at a loss to explain the closeness of the gubernatorial race between the winner, incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli. That includes me – I had relied on the reputable New Jersey polls, the Monmouth Poll, the FDU Poll, the Rutgers Poll, and the Stockton Poll, all of which forecast a Murphy win of approximately eight points.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wmleader.com

NJ Senate President Sweeney concedes election loss to GOP trucker Durr

Democratic New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney bowed to the inevitable Wednesday night, finally conceding that he had lost his bid for reelection to Republican furniture truck driver Edward Durr — a political novice who spent a relative pittance on his campaign. “I of course accept the results,” Sweeney said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deseret News

Opinion: Don’t believe the hype about how ‘awesome’ we are

Utah and a dozen or so other states are presently leading yet another wave of public health ignorance, ultra-libertarianism and COVID-19 case increases. Utah is frankly also leading in hypocrisy, given that our state legislative leaders promised us Utah would lead the nation out of the pandemic, rather than back into it over and over again, as we have.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy