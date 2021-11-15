Opinion: You Won’t Believe the Reason Gov. Murphy Thinks He Almost Lost
By Judi Franco
WPG Talk Radio
4 days ago
Even a card-carrying leftie would not automatically discount Ed Durr’s potential as a viable legislator in the state just because he’s a newbie. But leave it to the always-oblivious Phil Murphy to call him a “dangerous guy,” as he did. This is because he doesn’t have all the markings...
TRENTON, NJ – In the state of New Jersey, 59% of the population is white, creating one of the most diverse social ecosystems in America, but 80% of the state’s judiciary is white. Now, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he will continue battling the systemic racism inherent with the court system in New Jersey.
It was an off-year election for governor in New Jersey and Virginia. Both the Democratic candidates in those states were weighed down by a relatively unpopular Democratic president and an economy that has not fully rebounded from a crisis. And Democrats in Congress were worried about both states as potential canaries in the coalmine for next year’s midterms.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s campaign manager thinks it’s time for Republican Jack Ciattarelli to concede his loss in last week’s gubernatorial election. “The race is over,” said Mollie Binotto in a memorandum released on Monday morning. “Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race. His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections.”
While Christie appeared on the ABC talk show to promote his new book, host Sara Haines asked if he thought former President Donald Trump (Christie’s longtime friend) was responsible for the Capitol riot, and the politician said yes. “You can’t come out as President of the United States and say...
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called Edward Durr, a little-known Republican truck driver projected to dethrone New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, a "dangerous guy." Citing news of Durr's past social media posts, including one with anti-Muslim content, the governor said on Friday he has no intention of welcoming the likes of Durr into the Legislature.
A lot has happened since Ed Durr bested Senate President Steve Sweeney in Gloucester County. The Raymour and Flannigan truck driver, who started his campaign with $153 dollars and raised over $10,000, spoke to Dennis & Judi on New Jersey 101.5, received a call from President Trump, and has been called a "dangerous man" by Gov. Phil Murphy over comments he posted on social media denigrating Islam and calling U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez a "pedophile," which he has apologized for.
Sadly, it’s over. The Republican candidate for governor, Jack Ciattarelli, has conceded the election 10 days after Election Day in one of the closest governor’s races in New Jersey history. The only chance we had to get rid of a governor many have called a tyrant and a criminal is...
Senator Steven Oroho (R-24) and Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) questioned why the Murphy administration would agree to give New York $1 billion of federal transportation aid that should have gone to New Jersey Transit. “How did the Murphy administration get bowled over so badly by our neighbor across the Hudson?”...
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday touted what he considers his administration’s big accomplishments on taxes and the economy and vowed to work with local leaders to make New Jersey more affordable in his first major address after a bruising re-election victory. Speaking to a large audience of municipal officials and...
GARFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with state education officials, will make an schools announcement Friday morning. Other officials in attendance include Department of Education Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Manny Da Silva, and State Senator Nellie Pou.
Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso and Garfield superintendent Anna Sciacca will also be there.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and education officials will make a school announcement.
When: Friday, Nov. 19
Time: 11 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire delivered a body blow to Republicans hoping to take back the Senate when he announced he would not challenge Senator Maggie Hassan. Mr Sununu, who won election in 2016 and succeeded Ms Hassan as governor, has been considered a blue-chip Senate candidate in a state both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden won. Mr Sununu has since been re-elected twice in the Granite State.“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill, debating partisan politics without results,” Mr Sununu said in...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter will quit her job as a real estate appraiser and give up her license — saying the scrutiny of her position had become toxic and overbearing — as lawmakers push for more information on whether her mom may have inappropriately boosted her career. "I'm...
The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I first met Rep. Adam Kinzinger nearly 10 years ago at a time in which he was a rising star within the Republican Party. Not only was he in his early 30s and a natural on television, he went into the House with a good deal of gravitas, having served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
Since Election Day, Tuesday November 2, the polling and punditry class has been at a loss to explain the closeness of the gubernatorial race between the winner, incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli. That includes me – I had relied on the reputable New Jersey polls, the Monmouth Poll, the FDU Poll, the Rutgers Poll, and the Stockton Poll, all of which forecast a Murphy win of approximately eight points.
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Stephen Sweeney bowed to the inevitable Wednesday night, finally conceding that he had lost his bid for reelection to Republican furniture truck driver Edward Durr — a political novice who spent a relative pittance on his campaign. “I of course accept the results,” Sweeney said...
Utah and a dozen or so other states are presently leading yet another wave of public health ignorance, ultra-libertarianism and COVID-19 case increases. Utah is frankly also leading in hypocrisy, given that our state legislative leaders promised us Utah would lead the nation out of the pandemic, rather than back into it over and over again, as we have.
Comments / 40