Opinion: You Won’t Believe the Reason Gov. Murphy Thinks He Almost Lost

GARFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, along with state education officials, will make an schools announcement Friday morning. Other officials in attendance include Department of Education Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, New Jersey Schools Development Authority CEO Manny Da Silva, and State Senator Nellie Pou. Garfield Mayor Richard Rigoglioso and Garfield superintendent Anna Sciacca will also be there. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and education officials will make a school announcement. When: Friday, Nov. 19 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

GARFIELD, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO