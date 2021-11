Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. announced results Tuesday for the third quarter 2021. Revenue for the third quarter was $19.6 million, compared to $25.3 million for the third quarter 2020, a reduction of 22.6%. Consolidated net income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2021 was $5.3 million, compared to a loss of $4.3 million for the third quarter 2020. Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter included a gain of $9.1 million associated with the SBA’s forgiveness of $8.9 million of the company’s PPP loan, plus accrued interest. Operating income for the fabrication and services division was $400,000.

