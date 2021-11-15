ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Conservative Values ETF Celebrates Its First Anniversary, Has Exceeded Expectations

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conservative Values ETF ( ACVF ), a fund steering conservative investors away from companies deliberately funding or supporting liberal political objectives, celebrated a successful year of trading that has seen the fund's assets grow from zero to more than $30 million, exceeding the founder's expectations.

Founded in October 2020 by industry veterans Tom Carter and Bill Flaig, ACVF was created to help conservatives avoid companies that are either openly hostile to their values or are aggressively promoting the progressive political agenda at the expense of shareholders. Currently, ACVF boycotts 27 major companies that account for approximately 27 percent of the S&P 500. ACVF's track record has validated market demand for products for politically conservative investors, allowing financial advisers to consider ACVF for their clients.

*Performance data vs. the S&P 500 is provided on ACVF's fact sheet.

Carefully consider the Fund ' s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund ' s prospectus and Summary Prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting ACVETFS.com. Read the prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is subject to risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Overall stock market risks may affect the value of individual securities in which the Fund invests. The Fund is actively managed, the Adviser's investment decisions impact the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. The Fund's performance may be subject to investor sourced research and opinion risk which could result in investment choices that underperform the market generally.

ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (closing price) not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The ACVF Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-conservative-values-etf-celebrates-its-first-anniversary-has-exceeded-expectations-301424207.html

SOURCE American Conservative Values ETF

