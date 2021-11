Pumpkin pie, while delicious, is an expected and unsurprising Thanksgiving dessert recipe. Yet the fall season is filled with delicious produce other than pumpkins. For instance, apples, especially the varieties with tart and complex flavors, are perfect for baking. For this upcoming Thanksgiving, why not bake something outside the box? Why not surprise your guests and family with creative flavors? Instead of pumpkin pie, bake an apple pie in a smoker. For something other than pie, perhaps an elegant French style apple cake with crème fraiche is more of your style. To help, The Manual has enlisted the expertise of two chefs, each with their own unique baking styles to share their favorite fall dessert recipes.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO