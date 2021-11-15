ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khama Worthy Confirms UFC Release: ‘This Lion’s Still Got The Hunger In Him’

By Colby Faria
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Khama Worthy has been released by the UFC. The 34-year old lightweight has been cut from the promotion following three consecutive stoppage losses following a 2-0 start to his UFC career. Worthy took to Instagram to make the announcement:. "I just got word from my management team that I’ve...

Sherdog

Who You Got? Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em: UFC 268

Welcome back to the Sherdog Staff Pick 'Em, where this week we will take our best shots at UFC 268. The UFC's latest foray into Madison Square Garden is its second numbered event in as many weeks and may be even more loaded than last weekend's UFC 267. Topping the card are a pair of title rematches, as Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas seek to put Colby Covington and Weili Zhang in their respective rear-view mirrors.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Israel Adesanya reacts to Alex Pereira’s spectacular UFC debut: ‘I hope to see him’

Israel Adesanya is not at all worried about Alex Pereira joining the UFC. In fact, he welcomes the challenge. This past Saturday at UFC 268, Pereira made his promotional debut, knocking out Andreas Michailidis with a jumping knee in the second round. Though only 4-1 in his professional MMA career, Pereira arrives to the UFC to much fanfare on the back of his extensive kickboxing career, where he owns a knockout victory over Adesanya. The loss is the lone knockout defeat of Adesanya’s combat sports career and as such, fans are salivating about the potential of an Adesanya-Pereira rematch down the line, this time for UFC gold. And it turns out, so is the UFC middleweight champion.
UFC
USA Today

UFC Fight Night 197's Ben Rothwell 'looking good for 40' and still has much to prove

LAS VEGAS – Ben Rothwell doesn’t feel satisfied with his MMA career yet and wants to accomplish more before retirement. Rothwell (39-13 MMA, 9-7 UFC) has the chance to add another win to his resume Saturday when he meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima (18-7-1 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in a heavyweight co-main event at UFC Fight Night 197. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams on ESPN+.
UFC
chatsports.com

Khama Worthy Announces UFC Release Following Three-Bout Skid

Khama Worthy’s Ultimate Fighting Championship tenure got off to a spectacular start, but he was unable to maintain that momentum. The lightweight competitor recently announced that he was released from the Las Vegas-based promotion in a post on his Instagram account. The 35-year-old known as “The Deathstar” went 2-3 in UFC competition.
UFC
Sherdog

Terrance McKinney Predicts Bonus-Worthy Victory over Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Night 198

This time, “T.Wrecks” hopes to pocket “Performance of the Night” honors. A seven-second KO of Matt Frevola wasn’t enough for Terrance McKinney (11-3, 1-0 UFC) to bank bonus dough at UFC 263. Despite scoring the quickest knockout in Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight history and the fastest by a debuting fighter in any division, McKinney was passed over at bonus time in favor of Brandon Moreno and Paul Craig. Now, the Sikjitsu representative is set to face Fares Ziam at UFC Fight Night 198, an opponent he sees finishing quickly, allowing McKinney to take home the much-coveted money award.
UFC
