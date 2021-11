(BPT) - This year has been challenging for first-time homebuyers, and a new survey reveals the time, effort and money they've invested throughout their home-buying process. This new data from digital real estate platform Opendoor revealed that an overwhelming 79% of first-time homebuyers who missed work while immersed in the homebuying process had to take off an average of 14 hours — equal to nearly two full workdays. The average spikes to 19 hours among those homebuyers who purchased a new home over the past month — which equates to over $845 million worth of work time missed while looking for a home. This is one of the main reasons homebuyers are seeking to gain more control of the homebuying process by using online real estate services such as Opendoor.

REAL ESTATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO