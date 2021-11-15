ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oatly tumbles after cutting sales forecast on supply-chain snarls

By Richard Clough
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOatly Group tumbled after the newly public maker of vegan food and drink cut its sales expectation for the year, citing supply-chain snarls and pandemic-related obstacles that are weighing on growth. Revenue will exceed $635 million in 2021, Oatly said...

www.mysanantonio.com

