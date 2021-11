Even though the PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, it’s still difficult to buy one. our guide is designed to make getting a PlayStation 5 easier. In this PS5 restock and tracking guide, we’ll share links to every retailer we can find that carries the PS5 and explain how to find Twitter accounts that post up-to-date restock links as they become available. This guide will also share some best practices — the things that worked for us — for tracking PS5 stock. We’ll also give you weekly updates on when each retailer last announced a drop for the system.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO