Hudson, NY

Top 25 Golf Courses in the Hudson Valley

By christophererickson1
 4 days ago
This gallery brings the reader through not only some of the top golf courses in the Hudson Valley, but some of the most elegant golf courses in the world. Private courses such as Winged Foot, Sleepy Hallow, and...

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Bar Readies Ice Rink For Opening Night

The day is fast approaching when you will be able to enjoy outdoor skating, dinner, and drinks all in one place in the Hudson Valley. Ole Savannah Southern Table and Bar in Kingston on the Rondout announced earlier this month they would be putting in an ice rink for skating this winter and today they shared their progress.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Business on Rte 9 Poughkeepsie Opens in Time for the Holidays

It’s been over 6 months since we first reported that a new business would be opening up on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie where the Poughkeepsie Inn used to be. The motel sat empty for a few years, so it was great news that there was going to be a cool new business there. Well, this week that business will finally be opening its doors to the public. Just in time for holiday shopping.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Town Named One of America’s Top Thanksgiving Fishing Spots

Thanksgiving is a time when families and friends gather to give thanks for what they've got and to enjoy lots of good food. But for some, it may be a day for some tranquil peace and quiet far away from the rat race. For those looking for some good spots to fish, you'll be happy to know one of America's best fishing towns for Thanksgiving is right here in the state of New York. Granted, it's a little bit of a hike from the Hudson Valley, but it's a long weekend for most, so get ready for a road trip.
TRAVEL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Newburgh to Norway, Direct Flights Begin This Summer

It's getting easier and easier to escape the Hudson Valley for a little vacation. Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines announced flights from Stewart Airport to sunny Florida. Tampa, Miami and Orlando are all destinations that Hudson Valley residents can easily get to by hopping on a flight at Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

David Bowie’s Stunning Hudson Valley Home Has the Ability to Heal

A house in the Hudson Valley is said to be filled with the magical healing power of a Rock and Roll icon. They say home is where the heart is. If that's true, the power of love is certainly evident in a quiet house hidden in Ulster County. The former retreat of David Bowie was the focus of a recent interview with the musician's widow. After 24 years of marriage, Iman found herself pained to have to visit the couple's retreat near Woodstock. The home was where Bowie recorded his final album, and where he and his wife spent their most intimate moments together.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beacon, New York is Popular, Here’s 8 Reasons Why

With donuts, coffee, restaurants, old-school video games, and some of the most confusing streets, Beacon has a little something for everyone. When it comes time to pick a town in the Hudson Valley that you'd like to spend an afternoon just walking around, I think that Beacon is on the top of the list of towns that you could spend a whole day just walking around. If you need a starting place of things to check out next time you visit Beacon, we've come up with 8 reasons why we love everything about Beacon.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Mansion Holiday Tours You Shouldn’t Miss This Season

When you live in an area for a while, you get desensitized to all the wonders that it has to offer. We pass by so many places of historical and cultural significance, and it all fades into the background. Growing up, my parents used to take me on all these holiday tours. Typically, I was too squirmy for a regular mansion tour; however, the bright lights and decorations of Christmas had me in awe. I can still remember the crunch of the nearly frozen dirt paths walking through several grounds, and the warm smell of pine within the ornate houses. By the time I got to high school, I got so busy with extracurriculars that trips like these pretty much became nonexistent. Not to say we didn’t take in the holidays, we did, but the mansion tours took a backseat. Eventually, the idea of attending these tours slipped away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Peek Inside The New Locust Grove Brewing Co. in Milton

A fruit farm in the Hudson Valley turned pandemic closures into a new branch of the family business. Locust Grove Fruit Farm has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1802, according to their website. The Milton farm has been run by the Kent family for seven generations and grows fruits like apples, cherries, and peaches. Which came in handy when Chip and Jim Kent decided to get into cider making.
MILTON, NY
