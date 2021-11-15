ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street opens on an optimistic note, oil dives

By Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. stock market investors shook off inflation jitters in early trading Monday, sending equities higher while oil slipped. The three major U.S. indices opened the week’s trading higher, after they closed the prior week down between 0.3% and 0.7%. The optimistic opening came after world stock markets held...

