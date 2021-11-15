ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of Chamber Music presents New York Polyphony’s special Christmas program on Dec. 3

Cover picture for the articleAn intimate meditation on Christmas, this sequence of unaccompanied music spanning seven centuries offers a unique, diverse, and spellbinding musical experience that features new works composed for the ensemble alongside traditional medieval and Renaissance carols and motets. Composers Featured on this Program. George Ratcliff Woodward, Andrew Smith, Thomas Byttering,...

