You Won't Believe The Massive Bloody Marys At This Wisconsin Bar

In theory, you might think that giving the foodie on your holiday shopping list a great gift would be easy, right? Just give 'em something edible! But there are a few problems here: First off, a genuine food lover is going to have a more demanding palate than the general population, so the same Harry & David food gift basket that might thrill some of us may leave your foodie friend underwhelmed. (Maybe not those amazing fresh pears, but the crackers and summer sausage? Meh, not any "wow factor" there.) Second, there's a good chance that your intended gourmet gift recipient already has a well-stocked larder in their home, making it harder to supply something that won't be redundant. And third, lots of food is highly perishable and thus inherently a bad gift choice, because a gift that goes bad does not a good gift make.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO