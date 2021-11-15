ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

You Won't Believe The Massive Bloody Marys At This Wisconsin Bar

By Ceara Milligan
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Sunday brunch rolls around, some diners may feel enticed to order a "hair of the dog" cocktail with their meal to help them cope with their gruesome hangover. One of the most popular cocktails for this remedy is the Bloody Mary – the classic tomato juice- and vodka-based drink that...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Outback Steakhouse's New Butter Comes With A Caffeinated Twist

Some foods, like peanut butter and jelly or milk and cookies, just seem to be made for each other. But other foods might require a bit more of a creative culinary mind to understand how their flavors complement each other. Espresso and steak are two items that one might not think to combine, with one being a breakfast staple and the other a dish of juicy, flavorful meat typically eaten as part of a hearty dinner. However, Outback Steakhouse's newest release is here to show you just how well these two strong, rich flavors can come together to create a wholly satisfying meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Lovers Won't Want To Miss This Friendsgiving Deal

When you're hankering for a breakfast treat in the morning, nothing satisfies a sweet tooth quite like a delicious doughnut. Light, airy, and oh-so flavorful, no one can deny that doughnuts are the finest fried dough treats in America. And regardless of where you live, these circles of happiness are never too far away. Whether you are close to a Dunkin' Donuts, a Starbucks, or even a local gas station, there are numerous spots where you can get your doughnut fix.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Cherry Limeade Sonic Sells Every Year

The iconic Sonic Drive-In, which first opened in 1953, now has more than 3,500 locations in 46 states across the U.S., per the brand. It became known for its style of service, where servers, known as carhops, would bring customers their food on roller skates. However, per Yahoo, today, whether carhops actually skate to deliver your food varies from location to location.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

38% Agree This Is The Best Brand Of Dinner Rolls For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a holiday that 85% of Americans celebrate every year to give thanks and ring in the holiday season, according to YouGov. No matter where or how you celebrate, everyone's Thanksgiving dinner table looks a little bit different. Maybe you have the traditional roast turkey or maybe you opt for a trendy turkey alternative, like salmon, duck, or even tofurkey. Maybe you have homemade herbed stuffing, whipped mashed potatoes with gravy, tangy cranberry sauce, and an endless spread of desserts, from pumpkin pie to gingerbread cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Mashed

Will Chick-Fil-A Be Open For Christmas 2021?

Many love to celebrate the holidays with large groups of friends and families gathered together around a dining table covered with a full spread fit for a banquet. While this scenario seems ideal, sometimes you just don't feel like cooking, or a meal gets accidentally ruined. Luckily, some restaurants keep their doors open during Christmas and serve as a haven for those who don't feel like cooking or need a quick meal solution.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

TikTok's Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Turkeys Are Turning Heads

If you're looking to liven up your holiday party spread with a unique finger food, or if you've been tapped to bring a dessert to a Thanksgiving potluck, then TikTok has you covered. This particular TikTok trend is a year old at least, but it's viral again just before Thanksgiving 2021: the chocolate-covered strawberry turkey.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The 14 Best Food Gifts For The Foodie In Your Life

In theory, you might think that giving the foodie on your holiday shopping list a great gift would be easy, right? Just give 'em something edible! But there are a few problems here: First off, a genuine food lover is going to have a more demanding palate than the general population, so the same Harry & David food gift basket that might thrill some of us may leave your foodie friend underwhelmed. (Maybe not those amazing fresh pears, but the crackers and summer sausage? Meh, not any "wow factor" there.) Second, there's a good chance that your intended gourmet gift recipient already has a well-stocked larder in their home, making it harder to supply something that won't be redundant. And third, lots of food is highly perishable and thus inherently a bad gift choice, because a gift that goes bad does not a good gift make.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes You're Making When Cooking Shrimp

Not everyone likes seafood, but if there's one type that's appealing to a wide range of people, it's shrimp. It appears on the menus of everything from the most average, everyday restaurants to the sophisticated tastemakers where you have to reserve a table six months in advance. We love shrimp, but when it comes to cooking it in your own home, there are quite a few mistakes you can make during the preparation process. Because it's such a delicate protein, you really want to take extra care when you're cooking your shrimp to ensure it tastes as tender and juicy as it should.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Chickens#Food Drink#Sobelman S Pub Grill#Bloody Marys#The Cooking Channel#Polish
Mashed

Taco Bell's Fan-Favorite Mexican Pizza May Return Around This Time

It's always sad when a favorite fast food item suddenly disappears from the menu. It happens regularly with the famous McDonald's McRib sandwich, though it always comes back eventually, and it happened with Taco Bell's iconic Mexican Pizza. But there's new evidence that Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is coming back.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Whole Foods Fans Can't Wait To Try Its Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Sandwiches

Hot cocoa is a cold weather staple. Once the weather starts to get chilly, there are few things more satisfying than warming your hands on a mug of sweet, rich hot cocoa, especially if it happens to be topped with whipped cream or marshmallows. While there is no shortage of delicious drinks to enjoy this time of year, from eggnog to Glühwein, there is just something soothing about this classic beverage, which has been beloved by kids and adults alike from as far back as 500 B.C., when the Mayans first devised the precursor to the hot cocoa we know today.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The First Sbarro Menu Looked A Lot Different

The name Sbarro likely brings up memories of pizza by the slice that you grab at kiosks at shopping malls and Sbarro chains throughout the United States. The chain's Italian owner, Carmela "Mama" Sbarro, grew up in Italy, and by the age of 35 moved to the United States with her husband and three children in tow, according to Gothamist. In 1956, within a year of arriving in New York, Carmela and her husband, Gennaro, opened Sbarro in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Potato Rule You Should Never Break On Thanksgiving

While the Thanksgiving turkey might be the centerpiece of the holiday table, the side dishes — like mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even green bean casserole — often fill guests' plates. According to a recent survey by Zippia, mashed potatoes are the most popular side dish on Thanksgiving, with nine states picking it as their favorite food. Whether you prepare your potatoes with copious amounts of butter or a smothering of gravy, there is one spud rule you need to follow on Thanksgiving to ensure that everyone is grateful for the bountiful feast. Beyond the cooking techniques and flavors, it really comes down to math.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Revealed The Secret To Making The Perfect Steak

Americans love a good steak. Raising, preparing, and eating beef is part of the American persona. Few, if any, people have been more romanticized, and documented, than the American Cowboy, who, according to Legends of America, was mainly a product of Texas; Trusty, true men of courage, recklessness and horsemanship, who were good with a gun became icon as they focused on their unofficial mission: Herd cattle that the rest of the country will feast on. Beef production and consumption has come under fire, as of late, because of the environmental concerns associated with cattle production, but that has not really translated into the American home, as, per Business Insider, beef is still the best selling meat in America, with 2020 sales topping $30 billion.
RECIPES
Mashed

There Is A Scientific Reason Pancakes Are Round

Pancakes have been widely beloved since Ancient Greeks chowed down on the breakfast food and even wrote poetry about them in 600 B.C. according to Betty Crocker. Kate's Kitchen KC details the ancient recipe, explaining that those early pancakes were made with wheat flour, olive oil, honey, and curdled milk. The pancakes definitely hit the mark because not only did people keep making them, but they became iconic. Thomas Jefferson was such a fan that, as the third president of the United States, he sent the White House pancake recipe to his boyhood town. Shakespeare included them in not one, but two of his plays: "All's Well That Ends Well" and "As You Like It" (via Swindon Advertiser).
SCIENCE
Mashed

This Massive White Truffle Just Sold For Over $100,000

Paying more than $100,000 for any luxury food item might seem excessive, but truffles are the culinary king of fungi, after all. The town of Alba in northern Italy recently auctioned off a prized 2-pound white truffle for 103,000 euros, the equivalent of $117,795.64, according to the New York Post. The truffle was purchased by chef Umberto Bombana, who is fittingly known by some as the "The King of White Truffles," per his restaurant's website. It's unclear whether Bombana will use the truffle for personal or professional cooking, but if he decides to prepare it at his Michelin-starred 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo eatery, diners will need to travel to Hong Kong to sample his truffle creations.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Is The Amber Aperitif In The French Dispatch Real?

Cinema has brought audiences into whole new worlds thanks to strong world-building, and nothing makes a location feel real like food or drinks. Signature liquors and cocktails make certain locales feel that much more real, and filmmakers have established key scenes thanks to these fictitious drinks. Vesper in "Casino Royale," milk of the poppy in "Game of Thrones," and Miruvor in "Lord of the Rings" — all have the power to bring their imaginary worlds to life, per Screen Rant. And Wes Anderson's latest film, "The French Dispatch," joins the ranks of other great cinematic titles that bring the audience into the action through some signature adult beverages.
DRINKS
Mashed

How Bar Keepers Friend Could Make Your Thanksgiving Cleanup Easier

Thanksgiving really is one of those holidays we simultaneously look forward to and dread the whole year-round. There's sitting down with close family and friends to enjoy a delicious, home-cooked meal filled with warmth and laughter. There's visiting a distant relative and struggling to fathom how you're possibly related to them. There's the prayer around the table before you carve the turkey, giving thanks for what you have in a moment of reflection and gratitude. There's the good, there's the bad, and there's the downright strange, but Thanksgiving is that holiday that truly puts us in that warm, optimistic holiday state of mind.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Meaning Behind Carl's Jr.'s Name Isn't What You Think

Naming a restaurant or fast food chain requires brainstorming, thought, and strategy. Many of the popular fast food joints across the United States and around the world began as mom and pop shops that became so successful that the owners decided to franchise. That's exactly what happened in the case of the yellow star logo of Carl's Jr.
ANAHEIM, CA
Mashed

The 12 Best Kitchen Gifts For The Best People In Your Life

What's the most popular, most heavily used room in almost every home? That's right, the kitchen. (Granted, we spend more time in the bedroom, but we're asleep, so that doesn't count.) The kitchen is where coffee is sipped in the morning as we scroll on phones, where homework is checked in the afternoons as snacks are served, and, of course, where meals are prepped and eaten and all of our food and cooking tools are kept. So any gift you give someone that will make their time spent in the kitchen a bit more enjoyable is a great gift indeed.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Instagram Is Divided Over This Apple Pie Tip

The holiday season is upon us, and for many that means the next two months will be filled with lots and lots of baking. After all, 'tis the season to indulge in a variety of festive sweets and desserts, and few things are better than enjoying a homemade pie after a holiday feast. However, even the most talented home baker is bound to run into a snag or two over the course of the season.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

Mashed

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy