Serena Williams Makes an Edgy Arrival in Studded Catsuit With Socks & Matches Her Daughter’s Outfit at ‘King Richard’ Premiere

By Hanna McNeila
 4 days ago
Serena Williams traded in sports gear for full glam with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian at the closing night premiere of “King Richard” in LA last night.

The tennis pro stunned in a silver-studded all-black look, which featured a fabulous asymmetrical silhouette. The ensemble consisted of a high-neck catsuit with one full leg and one short-styled leg. The bodice was decorated with jewels that ran down her top and covered the thigh-high sock she wore on one leg. She accessorized with a pair of long black gloves and a silver watch on top, a pair of shiny silver earrings and a matching ring.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Alexis Olympia, mirrored the look complete with studded socks and Mary Jane flats.

For footwear, Williams wore a pair of black strappy sandals that were camouflaged with her sock and the leg of her pants. The strap of her shoes ran across each of her toebeds and ankles.

The 40-year-old attended the event with her sister, Venus Williams , who wore a platinum ensemble. Venus had on an all-silver dress by Bach Mai that complemented her sister perfectly. The reflective silver dress included a cowl neckline with halter straps as well as a cinched waist and a side slit that rant up her leg. For footwear, she sported a pair of matching silver open-toe sandals with a silver strap across her ankle and toes and a see-through studded PVC strap running across her foot. She also wore a pair of layered diamond necklaces.

Serena has dipped her toe in fashion in the past few years. On top of her longstanding partnership with Nike , she created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week. In May 2020, the athlete officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman and she starred in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. She has since appeared in shoots for its fall ’20 collection and, most recently, its spring ’21 campaign with her young daughter, Olympia.

See more of Serena Williams’ style through the years .

