We know that changes need to be made. And we know that you’ve thought about it too. So tell us, what would your offseason as the Mets GM look like? Here’s what we think. This off-season could be cantankerous or calm, busy or docile as the old Collective Bargaining Agreement runs out on December 1. While the owners seem fairly steadfast with the way things are, it is the players who want to seek some major changes. These will be all outlined by MMO as the deadline approaches, but if I was the GM of the Mets, I would think the best course of action is to tread lightly until we know if there is a work stoppage for the first time in about 25 years.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO