With more than 11,800 Dunkin' restaurants around the world in 36 countries, it can be hard to keep up with what's happening at Dunkin'. If you're among the upwards of 3 million people who visit Dunkin' every day, you probably have your order memorized and know which of the 50+ varieties of donuts are your favorite. But do you know what employees may think of you when you enter the restaurant — or pull up at the drive-thru? There's a lot of information you may not know about ordering at Dunkin' but don't worry, we're here to help — with the advice of what to do (and what not to do) from Dunkin' employees.

