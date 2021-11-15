Whatever Happened To Wild Cherry Jell-O?

The holidays are a time for gathering with family and friends — but also for indulging in foods that you may only get to enjoy once a year. Everyone has their favorite holiday food traditions, whether it's Grandma's homemade fudge, the juicy glazed ham that's always on the Christmas dinner table, or the gingerbread cookies you bake with your family. According to a YouGov poll, however, what you eat during the Christmas season may also be affected by where you live. The survey found that people who live in the Northeast, for instance, are more likely to eat lasagna or baked ham at their holiday meal while those in the South are more likely to dig into black-eyed peas or macaroni and cheese.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO