ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Flashpoint team talks replacement for Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Flashpoint team will talk about the...

kfor.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air National Guard#Flashpoint#State Of Oklahoma#Kfor#The Oklahoma Army
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise announcement Friday that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. The nationwide demonstrations were the biggest challenge faced to date by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy