ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Cyprus to offer booster shots to all adults 18 and over

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus said on Monday it will offer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots to all adults 18 and over.

The decision comes less than two weeks after the east Mediterranean island nation expanded its booster shot drive to include everyone over 50.

The only prerequisite to receive a booster shot is that six months needs to have elapsed since a person was fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

Like in many parts of Europe, Cyprus has seen a rise in coronavirus infections in the last couple of weeks. Health experts say the increase is largely caused by those who haven’t been vaccinated.

Around 80% of adults in Cyprus have been fully vaccinated.

The 14-day cumulative case rate leading up to Nov. 8 was 284.7 per 100,000 population.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyprus#Booster#Ap#The Pfizer Biontech#Moderna Or
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

655K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy