Boot Hill Near Glenwood Has Special Meaning

The jury is likely to have a verdict soon. That according to Central Minnesota lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant. He joined me on WJON today to talk about the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Bryant says there's a difference between what's discoverable and what's admissible. He says discoverable could be all sorts of things about a person's background and the question is whether that's admissible to the jury. Bryant says the judge typically weighs whether that's more probative than prejudicial which means that it has more valuable to the jury or it's too prejudicial that it shouldn't come to the jury. He says if this background information isn't relevant to the jury or the person's testimony the judge will keep that information out.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO