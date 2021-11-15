ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont Sen. Pat Leahy Announces He Won’t Run for Re-Election

By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sen. Pat Leahy (D-VT), who has served in Congress for 46 years, has announced plans to retire instead of going forward with a re-election bid next year. The 81-year-old...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

House Democrats Are Racing for the Exits as a Red Wave Looms

More than a dozen Democrats in the House have already announced their exits in anticipation of a GOP sweep of the chamber in next year’s midterm elections. California Rep. Jackie Speier, a survivor of the Jonestown massacre, is the latest in a string of lawmakers to announce her resignation, having concluded that serving in a chamber run by Republicans hellbent on retribution and score-settling won’t be good for her mental or physical health.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

AOC Ridicules ‘Evil Imbecile’ McCarthy During Record Eight-Hour Speech

You’ve got to make your own fun when sitting through an eight-and-a-half-hour speech from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The speech, the longest ever delivered from the House floor, delayed passage of Democrats’ social spending and climate package, who responded by ridiculing the House minority leader. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) clearly had enough just one hour into the speech. Introducing her Instagram coverage, she said: “Live, from the cloakroom of the U.S. House of Representatives, one of the worst, lowest-quality speeches I have ever had the absolute atrocious lack of privilege to witness.” She noted that every Republican flanking McCarthy was a white man, telling viewers: “Look at those different color ties and haircuts! I’ve never seen a more diverse Republican Party.” Then, sitting down with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), AOC noted McCarthy’s poor vocabulary, saying: “If you’re going to be evil, you might as well be an evil genius, not an evil...” Raskin interjected: “Imbecile!” AOC agreed: “Imbecile. At least give us some pizzazz with the undercutting of social safety nets.” McCarthy went on to speak for seven more hours.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Outpaces Trump, Gets Fifth Chief of Staff in Three Years

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has replaced her chief of staff for the fifth time in three years, according to the Argus Leader, with attorney and adviser Mark Miller taking over as interim chief of staff in place of Aaron Scheibe. Scheibe, who held the role since May, will instead serve as a legislative consultant, the governor’s office told the outlet. It was not immediately clear why the switch was made. The move coincided with the replacement of Noem’s top finance adviser Friday.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
TheDailyBeast

Feds Charge Two Iranians for 2020 Election Interference, Imitating Proud Boys

The U.S. government has accused two Iranian nationals of running a 2020 presidential election interference campaign complete with hacking, disinformation, and threatening people to vote for Donald Trump. In one prong of the campaign, the two Iranians—24-year-old Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and 27-year-old Sajjad Kashian—sent intimidating emails to tens of thousands of American voters threatening them to change their votes to Trump. The emails, which the Iranians made to look like they were coming from the Proud Boys, weren’t the only bogus messages they sent. They also sent messages to Republican members of Congress and White House advisers claiming that the Democratic Party had a plot to exploit “serious security vulnerabilities” to register non-existent voters or change mail-in ballots, according to the indictment.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Bannon Pleads Not Guilty to Contempt of Congress Charge

Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a contempt of Congress charge related to his refusal to cooperate with the Jan. 6 House select committee. Bannon waived his right to a formal arraignment in a court filing and will appear in court virtually for a status hearing Thursday. The Trump ally and provocateur was indicted Friday for failing to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony and documents in relation to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Bannon has blasted the charge as a “misdemeanor from hell” and vowed to take down the “Biden regime.” He is one of a number of Trump acolytes who have declined or ghosted the committee investigating what spurred the Jan. 6 insurrection, including Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy