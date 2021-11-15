Vermont Sen. Pat Leahy Announces He Won’t Run for Re-Election

You’ve got to make your own fun when sitting through an eight-and-a-half-hour speech from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The speech, the longest ever delivered from the House floor, delayed passage of Democrats’ social spending and climate package, who responded by ridiculing the House minority leader. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) clearly had enough just one hour into the speech. Introducing her Instagram coverage, she said: “Live, from the cloakroom of the U.S. House of Representatives, one of the worst, lowest-quality speeches I have ever had the absolute atrocious lack of privilege to witness.” She noted that every Republican flanking McCarthy was a white man, telling viewers: “Look at those different color ties and haircuts! I’ve never seen a more diverse Republican Party.” Then, sitting down with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), AOC noted McCarthy’s poor vocabulary, saying: “If you’re going to be evil, you might as well be an evil genius, not an evil...” Raskin interjected: “Imbecile!” AOC agreed: “Imbecile. At least give us some pizzazz with the undercutting of social safety nets.” McCarthy went on to speak for seven more hours.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO