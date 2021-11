NAPLES, Fla. — There’s a unique group of people in Naples that have one thing in common — they enjoy the occasional joyride on their Vespas.

It’s called the Vespa Club of Naples! Once a month, they all hop aboard their Vespas and go for a cruise together in downtown Naples.

If you see them be sure to wave, but if you want to join them you’re in luck.

Naples Vespa is on 4th Ave N. and they sell something for everyone interested in buying a Vespa.