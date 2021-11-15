ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Ji-Young: Sesame Street’s Newest Resident and First Asian American Muppet

By Kana Ruhalter
Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and the gang are gaining a new neighbor—and a new friend. AP reports that Ji-Young is the newest Muppet to make the move onto Sesame Street, and she’s the first Asian American character to join the...

Ji-Young- Sesame Street’s First Asian American Character. Kids love to see themselves in their favorite shows. And after 52 seasons, the first Asian American muppet has been introduced to join the cast of the iconic PBS children’s show, Sesame Street. After first airing in November of 1969, the show has become a staple in many households as a fun and educational television show to keep kids entertained while also having them learn important lessons. This new muppet, named Ji-Young, is joining a cast of well-known characters including Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, Elmo, and Cookie Monster.
