(Pocket-lint) - Can you believe it's been five years since Downton Abbey ended?. Luckily, in 2019, fans of the period drama series were given the chance to see the Crawley family and their many maids and footmen once more with a full-length feature film. But, apparently, that was not the grand finale to the Downton Abbey Universe. In 2021, Focus Features announced that a sequel movie - called Downton Abbey: A New Era - is in the works and will star many of the same characters from the original series and first movie.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO