Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Member of the Iowa House of Representatives Ray Sorenson

The Guthrie County Hospital has recently closed two parts of their building. The Guthrie County Hospital is closing until further notice the Guthrie County Hospital Fitness Center and Sneakers Cafe due to the high transmission of COVID-19 within Guthrie County and Iowa. The Hospital is taking this measure out of the concern for their patients, visitors and healthcare workforce. The Guthrie County Hospital will honor extensions to any current fitness member and Sneakers Cafe will offer curbside delivery for lunch and dinner. For more information go to the Guthrie County Hospital website.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO