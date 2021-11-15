Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Member of the Iowa House of Representatives Ray Sorenson

The Guthrie County Hospital has recently closed two parts of their building. The Guthrie County Hospital is closing until further notice the Guthrie County Hospital Fitness Center and Sneakers Cafe due to the high transmission of COVID-19 within Guthrie County and Iowa. The Hospital is taking this measure out of the concern for their patients, visitors and healthcare workforce. The Guthrie County Hospital will honor extensions to any current fitness member and Sneakers Cafe will offer curbside delivery for lunch and dinner. For more information go to the Guthrie County Hospital website.
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Superintendent Greg Dufoe recaps the most recent Board Meeting from October 8th as well as two measures that passed during the most recent city/school elections on November 2nd. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
On today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville, we visit with Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery to recap Monday’s city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
The Board of Supervisors went into a closed session at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved a settlement agreement for the Cosner claim for damages after a closed session. They also approved two resolutions for adoption of fiscal year 2021-2022 budget amendment and appropriations for fiscal year 2021-2022 budget amendment.
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Executive Director of the Helping Hand of Warren County Sue Wilson about the open house and community support. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston City Council Member Suresh Reddy announced his campaign for Iowa House District 43 on Thursday. Reddy has lived in Johnston for 17 years and was elected to the city council in 2019. He works as a software engineer for Hy-Vee, according to the City of Johnston's website.
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken plans to run for the Iowa House in 2022. He made the announcement Wednesday afternoon alongside other elected Scott County Democrats, who also announced campaigns for newly created Iowa House and Senate district seats as part of the once-in-a-decade redistricting process that concluded last week.
A democratic candidate for U.S. Senate made a campaign stop at the Hotel Pattee in Perry Thursday. Retired United States Navy Admiral Mike Franken spent 36 years in the Navy before retiring as a three star admiral. Franken was born and raised in Sioux County, Iowa. Franken says while running for office wasn’t his intentions he does have experience around politics.
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a pay application for the Carriage House Restoration Project at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board held the second tier canvass of votes for the recent city/school election with no changes to the results. Next, the Board heard a presentation from Iowa...
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board appointed a new member to the board and discussed gate fees at their regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday night. After last year’s free fair, there was talk about getting the fair back on its feet, and “plugging holes in a leaking bucket.” The board is looking at a progressive scale for gate fees, trying to allow fair-goers to come early and spend more money at the grounds.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter will quit her job as a real estate appraiser and give up her license — saying the scrutiny of her position had become toxic and overbearing — as lawmakers push for more information on whether her mom may have inappropriately boosted her career. "I'm...
A local organization in Greene County is seeking the public’s help with donations for a worthy cause. The Greene County Homeless Coalition is inviting everyone to the Community Thanksgiving Service at Central Christian Church in Jefferson on Sunday. The offering that is collected during the service will be given to the homeless coalition, which will help their efforts to provide short-term hotel stays for those experiencing homelessness in Greene County.
The West Central Valley School Board met for a special meeting and a regular meeting Wednesday. During the special meeting, the oaths of office were conducted with the newly elected board members, followed by a closed session to discuss personnel. The Board took no action following the closed session. Then...
A week after announcing she will seek reelection in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, has received support from other Republicans in Iowa’s congressional delegation. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst both endorsed the freshman congresswoman. Ernst said she was proud to support Miller-Meeks as a fellow veteran.
WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Alabama has ruled in favor of attorneys general in 13 Republican-led states — including Kansas, Iowa, Florida, New Hampshire and Montana — that sued the federal government over a section of a coronavirus relief bill that barred states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. The ruling, which […]
As the Perry City Council continues discussions of how to regulate fireworks, there will be a work session taking place today. The Council will be holding a work session at 9:30 a.m. in the Towncraft Building to discuss what the City should do with fireworks regulations as ongoing discussions continue after numerous concerns and complaints were heard after the most recent Fourth of July holiday.
A discussion was held at Monday night’s Greene County School Board meeting about a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently released information about companies and organizations with at least 100 employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4, 2022. If an employee chooses not to be vaccinated, they are required to wear a mask and be subject to weekly testing. Superintendent Tim Christensen explains why school districts in Iowa are not exempt from this mandate.
