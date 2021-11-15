2021 All-Mid-Lakes Conference football team

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
A new potential leader has emerged to get the highly-coveted USC football job. It has been weeks since the USC football program parted ways with Clay Helton, but the Trojans might have a new favorite to lead them out of the tunnel: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. Bruce Feldman of...
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Deion Sanders said Jackson State football players "acted like idiots," and he apologized for a postgame celebration that followed the Tigers' latest victory over Southern. Sanders made the apology through a video he posted Sunday night on Instagram. The Tigers beat Southern 21-17 on Saturday...
Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
The college football coaching carousel used to occur in December. No longer. With elite programs like LSU and Southern California – among others – looking for head coaches to replace their current or departed coaches, it’s a good time to be a highly regarded college football coach. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is in that position. Moreover, Kiffin has shown a willingness to move quickly from one job to the next, so there’s reason to think he could be using Ole Miss as a stepping stone. Most SEC fans are aware that he left Tennessee after just one season in 2009.
One of Ohio State’s most promising offensive linemen will officially miss the rest of the year. Former five-star signee Harry Miller, whom most assumed would be a starter for the Buckeyes entering the 2021 season, was ruled out Friday with a lower leg injury, according to a report from Lettermen Row's Austin Ward.
CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
The Clear Lake football team earned four selections on the Dunn-St. Croix all-conference teams. Senior Carter Lillie was named second team for his efforts on the offensive and defensive lines. Juniors Dominic Leintz earned a selection for second team defensive back and Jacob Burbach earned second team honors at end.
Cambridge senior running back Trey Colts was a first-team all-conference selection in recently held Eastern Suburban Conference football voting. Colts was second in the league with 1,126 rushing yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry, with 13 touchdowns and an average of 141 ground yards per game. Blue Jay senior Eli...
Dallas Center – Grimes volleyball had multiple players listed on the Little Hawkeye Conference all conference teams. Senior setter Kenna Jackson was on the first team after leading the team in assists along with being a vital cog to the DCG offensive attack. She was able to finish the season with 660 assists.
The following Mid-Penn Conference high school field hockey teams will be playing on Nov. 9 in the first round of states. Boiling Springs at New Hope, 6 p.m. Susquehanna Twp at Wyomissing Seminary, 6 p.m. Class 2A. Mechanicsburg hosts Merion Mercy, 6 p.m. Palmyra at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m. Northern vs...
Both teams were badly in need of a win, and both teams played like it. Western Michigan (6-4, 3-3 MAC) defeated Akron (2-8, 1-5) by a final score of 45-40 on Tuesday night, in a back and forth affair at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. Akron’s offense did not waste any...
On Wednesday, Conference Indiana released their All Conference First Team selections for Football, Volleyball, Boys Soccer, Girls Soccer, and Boys Tennis. Players were voted upon by the coaches from each school in Conference Indiana. Southport was fortunate enough to have eight students named to the All-Conference First Team. Congratulations to...
