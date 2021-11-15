November’s full moon to line up with partial lunar eclipse

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Those who enjoy sky gazing have had quite the year, and this month, we’re definitely in for another treat.

This month’s full moon will be extra special as it lines up with a partial lunar eclipse.

Of course, what makes this one extra cool is the partial lunar eclipse. The moon will take on a reddish/orange color.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the sun and the full moon, but they are not perfectly aligned. The only part of the moon’s visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.

Depending on weather conditions, you may have to wake up a bit early to watch it!

Your best time to view the moon will be before 4 a.m.

