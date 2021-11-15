ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Could there be life in space? Scientists hope this new tool will provide clues

deltanews.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Hunt for Planet B" follows scientists as they...

www.deltanews.tv

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

“Mars Will Kill You” –NASA’s Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration

“The only things our planet and Mars really have in common is that both are rocky planets with some water ice and both have robots (and Mars doesn’t even have that many),” writes Shannon Stirone for The Atlantic. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience,” she notes. “But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

NASA warns that massive asteroid is headed towards Earth – but there’s no need to panic

An asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower is heading for Earth in December, according to NASA.But there is no need to panic, as the US space agency’s asteroid tracker says that “potentially hazardous” rock will only pass within 2.4m miles of Earth on 11 December.Although the 330m wide asteroid, which is named “4660 Nereus”, is unlikely to pose any threat, it is predicted to make 12 more close passes in the coming decades.The closest approach the egg-shaped asteroid will make is predicted to be 14 February, 2060, when it will be just under 745,645 miles away.For comparison, the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A new era of planetary exploration: What we discovered on the far side of the moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China's Tianwen-1, an interplanetary Mars mission consisting of an orbiter, lander and rover called Zhourong.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Will Water Bears be the First Interstellar Astronauts?

In just a few years, astronauts will walk on the surface of the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era. In addition to the Artemis Program, NASA’s fabled return to the Moon, there are also a number of planned missions involving the European Space Agency (ESA), JAXA, China, and Russia. By the 2030s, NASA and China hope to send crewed missions to Mars, which will culminate in the creation of a permanent base on the surface.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover Unknown Plant Species Growing on Australia's Sacred Uluru

Scientists have made what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, finding a new plant species on the giant rock of Uluru in Australia. What's more, the fig has been hiding in plain sight for years. Ficus desertorum, or the desert fig, is the name that's been given to the new plant. Before now, it was believed to belong in a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a species of fig tree found extensively in the northern and central parts of Australia. A closer look has revealed that this is in fact its own distinct species, with its own distinct regional habitat. The leaves are the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists develop microscopic calibration tool with fluorescent nanodiamonds

Jewelers, geologists, and microscopists agree: diamonds are forever. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are using microscopic nanodiamonds to calibrate and assess the performance of high-powered microscopes. Their longevity and durability make the tiny "first-aid kits" more than up to the task. Advanced optical microscopy systems provide high-resolution views...
CHEMISTRY
ComicBook

NASA Scientists Discover "Superbubble" in Space

As the universe exponentially expands with each passing day, scientists around the world continue to discover modern marvels. In a recent snapshot captured by the Hubble Telescope, NASA researchers found a "superbubble" smack dab in the middle in a massive nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. "The hole is about...
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Simulations provide clue to missing planets mystery

Forming planets are one possible explanation for the rings and gaps observed in disks of gas and dust around young stars. But this theory has trouble explaining why it is rare to find planets associated with rings. New supercomputer simulations show that after creating a ring, a planet can move away and leave the ring behind. Not only does this bolster the planet theory for ring formation, the simulations show that a migrating planet can produce a variety of patterns matching those actually observed in disks.
ASTRONOMY
WYTV.com

Heart monitors provide valuable tool for doctors

(WYTV) – Have you ever worn a heart monitor?. It’s like an auto mechanic running a diagnostic test on your car’s engine while it’s out of the garage and traveling down the road. The wearable heart monitors are valuable tools that cardiologists use to find, say, an irregular or rapid...
HEALTH
HackerNoon

A Day in the Life of a Data Scientist at a Climate Change Startup

Blue Sky Analytics is building a catalogue of environmental datasets. Data is at the centre of the company's work. We follow a 5 step workflow that runs through the entire project timeline: Scoping, Research & Development, Data Hunt, Coding & Deployment and Generating Insight. At the end of the day, I have learned that if you can achieve the desired result with just a Python or SQL query, do it! I believe Earth observation & geospatial analysis will play a crucial role in the coming decade.
PYTHON

