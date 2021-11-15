ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Shiba Inu Continues to Soar: Here's Why

By Chris MacDonald
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wl5Qy_0cxBWJYO00

What happened

For cryptocurrency investors looking at meme tokens, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) remains the hottest token in town. It's once again on the run, having jumped 10% in earlier trading today before settling down.

This momentum is infectious, and cryptocurrency investors and traders have reason to like the recent price action. This is a token that remains down more than 40% over the past two weeks.

Today's move follows the broader cryptocurrency market, suggesting this token may be stabilizing at these levels. Additionally, speculation last week that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk might accept Shiba Inu as payment for his electric vehicles has neither been confirmed nor denied. And while Musk has repeatedly favored Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) over its "little brother" Shiba Inu, there's hope among investors that he will once again turn his tweeting attention toward SHIB.

So what

For investors in Shiba Inu, any sort of positive catalyst is welcome at this point. A series of potential catalysts continue to be discussed on social media, where the token remains one of the hottest tickers on various popular discussion boards.

One catalyst that many retail investors are banking on right now is a potential Shiba Inu listing on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). A large-scale petition has gathered steam, with approximately a half-million signatures gathered at the time of this writing. With Robinhood being a popular trading platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, such a move could provide momentum to the meme token.

Additionally, cryptocurrency investors will be keeping a close eye on what thought leaders such as Elon Musk say and do in the weeks to come. Should Shiba Inu gain more notoriety among cryptocurrency influencers, the possibility for capital flows into this token could result in another momentum-driven rally.

Now what

Right now, Shiba Inu remains one of the hottest and most-volatile cryptocurrencies. For those who witnessed the over 10,000,000% gains this cryptocurrency saw this year alone, volatility has certainly been a good thing on the upside.

However, this volatility can work in both directions. And investors need to remember that volatility is a measure of risk in the investing world.

For now, this is an investment best reserved for those on the higher end of the risk-tolerance spectrum.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Will Hit a Major Milestone Later This Month

Shiba Inu has made crypto investors millionaires in a very short time frame. Sometime this month, SHIB will reach a psychologically important number of "hodlers." Despite this coming milestone, Shiba Inu remains critically flawed as an investment. There are no shortage of ways for people to invest their money and...
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

2 Overvalued Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

Meme coins can deliver life-changing returns to early investors. But don't be left holding the bag when the party eventually ends. 2021 will go down in history for the jaw-dropping returns investors have made betting on meme coins. But these assets have limited fundamental value, which suggests this is more of a wealth transfer than actual wealth creation. In other words, someone will profit, and someone else will be left holding the bag.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Is Going Parabolic Again-What to Know About Today's 20% Surge

The Shiba Inu token is gaining ground again after a few negative market days. After climbing 20% on Friday, prices are back where they were a week ago. After what seemed like an eternity of selling (but really just a couple of weeks), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has returned to form. This popular meme token has soared more than 20% higher over the past 24 hours, as of 10:30 a.m. ET.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Is Crashing: Is It Time to Invest?

Shiba Inu has experienced phenomenal returns recently, but it's now on a downhill slide. In some cases, buying when prices are lower can be a smart move. Before you invest, it's important to weigh the risks and rewards. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has had an incredible run over the past several...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Approaches An Important Milestone

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer memecoin turned utility token — is likely to hit a major milestone that will take it to the big cryptocurrency club. What Happened: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan shows there are currently 977,797 Shiba Inu-holding wallets on the network....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

Ethereum and Solana offer much greater utility than Shiba Inu. Despite falling recently, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has still skyrocketed over 77,000,000% in the last year, a figure that would be inconceivable in virtually every other asset class. At that pace, $1,500 invested in Shiba Inu last November would be worth over $1 billion today. And that jaw-dropping fact may have some investors ready to throw money at this Dogecoin-inspired token.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Metaverse Cryptocurrencies That Are Skyrocketing Today

Today, various metaverse-related cryptocurrencies have absolutely taken off. This is a space that has garnered a tremendous amount of attention right now. As it turns out, investors appear to be extremely intrigued by the disruption potential various blockchain networks provide in this regard. As of 11:30 ET, Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiba Inu Continues#Tsla#Robinhood Markets Lrb
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Plummeted More Than 20% at Its Low This Week

Popular meme-token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) plummeted 21.6% at this week's lows from Friday's close last week. This move was driven, in part, by a rather dismal performance across the entire cryptocurrency sector. Most major cryptocurrencies were down this week as a result of sector-specific forces. China cracked down on Bitcoin...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

The internet continues to be an increasingly important means of connecting buyers and sellers, even more so abroad than domestically. Old businesses and brands can be revived to great effect when modernized. In the meantime, so-called "new economy" business models are living up to the hype. Is your stock-picking regimen...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Shopify is building the infrastructure of e-commerce for millions of businesses worldwide. Texas Instruments' growing free cash flow and dividend yield make it a great investment. With the stock market sitting close to new highs amid rising inflation and tight supply chains, picking the right stocks is starting to feel...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Shiba Inu

Continued tweeting from Elon Musk continues to propel momentum in Shiba Inu. SHIB's status as an ERC-20 token provides users with tangible utility potential. A strong community could result in this cryptocurrency becoming a viable long-term investment. One of the meme tokens that has absolutely taken off lately, Shiba Inu...
STOCKS
deseret.com

Why Shiba Inu coin might suffer a huge drop

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin has had a meteoric rise over the last year, but experts are skeptical the coin will have another year of success. Bloomberg Intelligence commodity strategist Mike McGlone wrote in a note Wednesday that Shiba Inu coin could see a major drop since it had such a major rise.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring. Here's Why the S&P 500 Doesn't Care

Energy stocks are outperforming the S&P 500. Oil and gas prices are at seven-year highs. Investors should stick to financially strong industry-leading companies. Energy is 2021's best-performing sector after being the worst-performing sector in 2020. But it makes up less than 3% of the S&P 500, so its gain doesn't really move the needle.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why iQiyi Stock Dropped 20% This Week

IQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) shareholders lost ground to the market this week. A poorly received earnings report pushed shares down by over 20% through Thursday while the broader market rose. The China-based streaming video specialist's stock is now down roughly 60% so far in 2021. So what. The company's Wednesday earnings report...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

As Markets Hit Records, Can This Red-Hot Sector Keep Soaring?

Markets were mixed, with the Dow falling but the Nasdaq hitting record highs. Lithium stocks did well today and have done well lately. However, EV success won't necessarily translate to strength for every lithium stock. The stock market had a strange day on Friday, as pockets of the market performed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
68K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy