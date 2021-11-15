18-year-old man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man has been charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint last week in Greater Grand Crossing on the South...www.fox32chicago.com
Cut off the right hand. Locking him up only gives him “cool points”. The lack of a hand will speak louder than a boy in prison that no one on the streets will be deterred by. Lose the hand! Do it again, cut of the left hand….problem solved!
Welcome to another episode of "his mother should've swallowed". Just no consequences or fear of consequences for wrongdoing.
we need Mayor daily back in office these dude would be locked up for a long time 18 years old a young adult he would easily get 10 years for that even if it his first time .
