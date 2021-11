KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A Kirkwood restaurant will close its doors for good Sunday after restaurant owners said they couldn't come up with a lease agreement for the space. Club Taco, located at 200 N Kirkwood Road, will have its final day of service on Sunday, Nov. 21. In a message posted to Facebook, chef-owner Gerard LaRuffa said they were able to overcome a lot in the last year, but they couldn't overcome "a landlord that did not believe in us."

