Coronavirus: US government directs nursing homes to lift pandemic restrictions

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — The federal government has directed nursing homes to pull back restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told nursing homes that facilities should no longer be limiting the frequency or length of visits. The Associated Press reports that while large groups of visitors are still discouraged, nursing homes will not be allowed to place any kind of limit on visits, or require advance scheduling.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 86% of nursing home residents are vaccinated, and that positive cases among residents and staff are declining.

Nursing homes are still instructed to turn away any visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WIBX 950

State Department Of Health Lifts Most Nursing Home COVID-19 Restrictions

The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home. On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New York lifts most nursing home visitation restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Health has relaxed visitation restrictions at nursing homes to align with federal guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS revised its recommendations for nursing home visitation on Nov. 12, saying “visitation is now allowed for all residents at...
HEALTH SERVICES
State
Washington State
CNET

US lifts restrictions and opens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, allowing nonessential international travel for the first time since COVID lockdowns began in March 2020. To commemorate the reopening, British Airways...
U.S. POLITICS
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Coronavirus lurks and lingers in nursing home patients’ rooms

Even though most COVID-19 cases come from exposure to airborne coronavirus, a new study points to the importance of surfaces as a reservoir of risk in nursing homes — especially certain objects close to the beds of patients who have COVID-19. The study finds that 90% of current COVID patients’...
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

US lifts travel restrictions, survivors of deadly Astroworld surge speak:

On today’s episode of the 5 Things podcast: US lifts travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists. Travel reporter Bailey Shulz outlines what the new rules mean. Plus, a criminal investigation continues into the deadly Houston music festival crowd surge, Democrats get some bad approval rating news, tensions are high in Iraq after an assassination attempt on the prime minister and the Milwaukee Bucks become the first NBA team since 2016 to visit the White House.
TRAVEL
Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

