Lorde has announced she’s been forced to postpone the Australian and New Zealand legs of her ‘Solar Power’ world tour to February and March 2023. The tour was originally planned to kick off in New Zealand and Australia in March of next year before continuing on to the rest of the globe in April. These dates have now been pushed back, with uncertainty around the easing of border restrictions, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand cited for the postponement.

