Tesla Model S and Model X base model deliveries slip to 2023

The automotive world is currently facing a number of crises, most notably the ongoing chip shortage, as well as general global logistic disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. This has naturally led to long waiting periods and in some cases, increased prices. EV market leader Tesla has been increasing its prices rapidly in recent months to the point where it's getting out of hand. Back in May, we reported that the prices of the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were going up by $500, but at that stage, the Model 3 was already $2,500 more than it was in March 2021. Then in August, Tesla once again announced price increases, this time for the Model S which saw a $5,000 jump. The latest from Tesla is that the Model Y will get yet another increase, this time by $1,000, and delivery estimates are also being pushed out into 2022. Joy.

