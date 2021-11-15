ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Model S and Model X base model deliveries slip to 2023

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose placing orders for a Tesla Model S or Model X base model are in for a long wait. Like, seriously long. Tesla's website updated over the weekend to reflect estimated wait times as long as 16 months if buyers decide against a premium Plaid model. For the Model...

www.cnet.com

