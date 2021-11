SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has filed a legal action that challenges the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for private businesses. In early September, President Biden announced that new federal vaccine rules would be enacted and that they would affect all employers with more than 100 workers. The requirement means that those workers, as many as 80 million people nationwide, must be vaccinated or be tested for the COVID-19 virus on a weekly basis. The deadline is January 4, 2022.

