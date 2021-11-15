ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recycling 101: Dos and don’ts of what you can recycle

By Sherry Swensk
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday, Nov. 15 is America’s Recycle Day and a good opportunity to revisit what items are recyclable in Southern Nevada.

Recycling helps reduce waste in landfills.

You may have questions about exactly what can be thrown in that blue recycling bin. In Southern Nevada, you can recycle clean paper and cardboard as long as its clean and dry.

“If that milk or pasta sauce, soup, or juice spills on cardboard, it’s soiled and we now have to throw it away,” said Jeremy Walters, communications manager, Republic Services.

He adds the biggest problem in Southern Nevada and across the U.S. is flexible plastics that can wrap and tangle sorting equipment. He advises people not to bag recycles, just leave them loose in the bin.

While many plastic products are recyclable, you have to be sure to check the number in the triangle recyclable symbol.

“Here in Southern Nevada, we take plastic number 1, number 2, and number 5. They have to be some sort of bottle, jug, or tub, so a rigid plastic container.,” he said.

His final piece of advice is to know before you throw.

“We have terms for that called “wish cycling” or “aspiration-cycling.” You know you may be standing over your bin and holding something in your hand and you feel something should be recyclable, but you’re not quite sure.”

Walters said throwing something that isn’t recyclable into the bin can actually do more harm than good. If you’re not sure, throw it in the regular trash.

Click here for more on recycling .

