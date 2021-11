CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV hit a bike shop in Oak Park overnight and caused the building to collapse. The SUV hit the Barnard’s Schwinn bicycle store on North Avenue around 10:20 p.m. NEW: Video I got from a nearby gas station shows that SUV going fast straight into the shop around 10:20 p.m. Store owner says the driver was found slumped at the wheel. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/PR8EbYu0y7 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) November 12, 2021 The driver, David Cross, 44, from Elmwood Park, of the SUV was injured and taken to a local hospital. Cross was charged with driving under the influence. The crash caused major damage to the supporting structures of the building. Police said the building will likely need to be demolished.

