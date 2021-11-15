ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Wolf administration gives advice on snow squall alerts and safety guidance

By Megan Talley
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eRpp_0cxBU80400

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In anticipation of the upcoming winter season, the Wolf administration and the National Weather Service gave information to Pennsylvanians about snow squall alerting and warnings and ways to stay safe from dangerous winter weather hazards.

“State agencies have been preparing for winter weather for several weeks with coordination calls and exercises,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “It’s important that the public understand their role in winter weather safety, not only to protect themselves and their loved ones but also first responders.”

According to the NWS, snow squalls are classified as brief but intense periods of heavy snow accumulating up to 2 inches in 30 minutes, strong winds and whiteout conditions. Snow squalls commonly happen on days with partly cloudy skies and are known to cause issues with road conditions and drivers, leading to many multi-vehicle accidents that turn fatal.

“One of the things that makes snow squalls so dangerous is their tendency to produce icy roadways, or what we call a flash freeze,” NWS Meteorologist John Banghoff said. “Because they come on so suddenly, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation incidents, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents.”

Hometown Hero: Volunteer cleanup at future Harrisburg veteran’s village site

NWS, PEMA, Pa. State Police, PennDOT and the Pa. Turnpike offer a variety of resources to educate drivers of these dangers and even show dramatic videos to simulate a real-life situation.

“The National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings to alert for the sudden onset of life-threatening conditions encountered by highway travelers during snow squalls,” NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jonathan Guseman said. “If you are driving on an interstate when a Snow Squall Warning is issued, the best thing to do is to exit the roadway at the next opportunity.”

Crashes on I-81 stir up discussion on cable barriers between first responders, PennDOT

Drivers who must travel in these types of conditions can check 511PA for the latest in road closures and restrictions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

UPDATED: Several inches of lake snow possible in some areas Thursday night

Lake Effect snow is expected to develop late Thursday night into Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for interior Erie, interior Ashtabula, Crawford, Warren, and Chautauqua counties. Some rain showers develop through the evening with some snow showers mixing with rain showers near Lake Erie. There will be steadier lake effect snow […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fall is fading; Where can I still see the Pa. foliage?

It is the back end of the month of November, which means winter is on its way. Many leaves have already fallen in the Commonwealth, but some trees still remain full and colorful. This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) posted the map above for any travelers who want one last […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy