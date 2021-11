It’s upon us! That storied time of year in Wisconsin when deer hunters head to the forests and fields to bag that trophy buck and/or fill the freezer with meat for the winter. The woods are full of flashes of blaze orange and, to the horror of vegetarians, the roads are dull of trucks adorned with deer carcasses. Once our intrepid hunters are in their stands or blinds, the blaze orange gives way to stealth camouflage gear. So it’s a great time of year to recognize one of our stealthiest and best-camouflaged little birds, one that winter birdwatchers can keep an eye out for.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO