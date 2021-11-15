ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could there be life in space? Scientists hope this new tool will provide clues

 4 days ago

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Scientists develop microscopic calibration tool with fluorescent nanodiamonds

Jewelers, geologists, and microscopists agree: diamonds are forever. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are using microscopic nanodiamonds to calibrate and assess the performance of high-powered microscopes. Their longevity and durability make the tiny "first-aid kits" more than up to the task. Advanced optical microscopy systems provide high-resolution views...
CHEMISTRY
ComicBook

NASA Scientists Discover "Superbubble" in Space

As the universe exponentially expands with each passing day, scientists around the world continue to discover modern marvels. In a recent snapshot captured by the Hubble Telescope, NASA researchers found a "superbubble" smack dab in the middle in a massive nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. "The hole is about...
ASTRONOMY
EurekAlert

Simulations provide clue to missing planets mystery

Forming planets are one possible explanation for the rings and gaps observed in disks of gas and dust around young stars. But this theory has trouble explaining why it is rare to find planets associated with rings. New supercomputer simulations show that after creating a ring, a planet can move away and leave the ring behind. Not only does this bolster the planet theory for ring formation, the simulations show that a migrating planet can produce a variety of patterns matching those actually observed in disks.
ASTRONOMY
HackerNoon

A Day in the Life of a Data Scientist at a Climate Change Startup

Blue Sky Analytics is building a catalogue of environmental datasets. Data is at the centre of the company's work. We follow a 5 step workflow that runs through the entire project timeline: Scoping, Research & Development, Data Hunt, Coding & Deployment and Generating Insight. At the end of the day, I have learned that if you can achieve the desired result with just a Python or SQL query, do it! I believe Earth observation & geospatial analysis will play a crucial role in the coming decade.
PYTHON
WYTV.com

Heart monitors provide valuable tool for doctors

(WYTV) – Have you ever worn a heart monitor?. It’s like an auto mechanic running a diagnostic test on your car’s engine while it’s out of the garage and traveling down the road. The wearable heart monitors are valuable tools that cardiologists use to find, say, an irregular or rapid...
HEALTH
The Independent

Scientists looking for life on Mars could be fooled by fossil-like chemicals, study suggests

The search for ancient microbic life on Mars could be misled by non-biological deposits that look very similar to real fossil specimens, according to a new study.Fossil-like specimens created by the planet’s chemical processes could be construed to be the real deal, pointed out review research published in the Journal of the Geological Society on Wednesday.This is because they look very similar to actual specimens but actually just “mimic” potential biological samples.Such signs of life can be so closely mimicked by the planet’s non-biological deposits that the origins of any fossil-like specimens found on the Red Planet by robotic explorers...
ASTRONOMY
MedicalXpress

A stunning 3D map of blood vessels and cells in a mouse skull could help scientists make new bones

Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists have used glowing chemicals and other techniques to create a 3D map of the blood vessels and self-renewing "stem" cells that line and penetrate a mouse skull. The map provides precise locations of blood vessels and stem cells that scientists could eventually use to repair wounds and generate new bone and tissue in the skull.
SCIENCE
MyChesCo

What Did Megalodon Eat? Fossil Evidence Provides Shocking Clues

BUCKINGHAM, PA — Everyone has heard of Otodus megalodon (AKA Carcharocles megalodon), the 50-foot, 40-ton mega-toothed shark that lived from approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago. It’s been featured in books, documentaries, and an assortment of movies as a fast-moving killing machine. But was it really the giant, whale-destroying monster we’ve been led to believe?
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY

