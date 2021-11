Look, there’s a lot to be said in favor of traditions — they’re comforting and time-honored and nice — but as we enter a holiday season that’s sort-of-but-not-entirely free from the shadow of COVID-19, there’s also something to be said for just doing and eating whatever the hell you want. Maybe this is the year to skip a big, fat, oven-roasted turkey in favor of a meaty main that’s a little out of the (bird) box.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO