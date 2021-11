PITTSBURGH—Community College of Allegheny County alumna Chantelle Bellavance is achieving success in her chosen field—and beyond. After graduating in 2017 with an Associate of Science degree in Mathematics & Sciences, she returned to earn a Certificate in Computer Aided Drafting & Design, and then she earned a Bachelor of Science in Energy and Sustainability at Penn State University. She is currently working as a technical analyst in network operations at a large telecommunications company. Bellavance has also found recent success as a children’s book author. “Little, Love Yourself from the Inside Out” was published in September and is already getting rave reviews. The book is designed to help children learn to build self-confidence and acceptance of themselves and others while showing them how to work through difficult feelings.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO