Blinn named finalist for two prestigious Bellwether Awards

The Bellwether College Consortium recently announced its list of 30 community colleges selected as 2022 finalists for the highly coveted Bellwether Awards in the first round of competition. Bucks County Community College was selected as a finalist in the Instructional Programs and Services category for its submission, “Creating a Culture of Open at Bucks County Community College.” Bellwether finalists represent leading community colleges whose outstanding and innovative programs and practices were selected among competitive submissions as exemplary. The finalists will undergo a rigorous second and final round of review at the 28th Annual Community College Futures Assembly from January 30th to February 1st of 2022. Each selected college provides a 60-minute presentation on its program or model to an anonymous panel, recognized as skilled practitioners and thought leaders in the field. The Bellwether Awards are widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges.

