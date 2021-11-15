ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Could there be life in space? Scientists hope this new tool will provide clues

Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Hunt for Planet B" follows scientists as they...

www.brenhambanner.com

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Scientists reveal ‘Lost City of Monkey God’ after century of searching

Amid nearly a century research into the remote Honduran rainforest, "Lost City of the Monkey God" examines a site thought to be the fabled "Ciudad Blanca." Amid nearly a century of research and exploration into the remote Honduran rainforest, a new documentary examines a site thought to be the fabled “Ciudad Blanca,” or “The White City.”
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover Unknown Plant Species Growing on Australia's Sacred Uluru

Scientists have made what is being described as a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, finding a new plant species on the giant rock of Uluru in Australia. What's more, the fig has been hiding in plain sight for years. Ficus desertorum, or the desert fig, is the name that's been given to the new plant. Before now, it was believed to belong in a sub-category of Ficus brachypoda, a species of fig tree found extensively in the northern and central parts of Australia. A closer look has revealed that this is in fact its own distinct species, with its own distinct regional habitat. The leaves are the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Scientists develop microscopic calibration tool with fluorescent nanodiamonds

Jewelers, geologists, and microscopists agree: diamonds are forever. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are using microscopic nanodiamonds to calibrate and assess the performance of high-powered microscopes. Their longevity and durability make the tiny "first-aid kits" more than up to the task. Advanced optical microscopy systems provide high-resolution views...
CHEMISTRY
EurekAlert

Simulations provide clue to missing planets mystery

Forming planets are one possible explanation for the rings and gaps observed in disks of gas and dust around young stars. But this theory has trouble explaining why it is rare to find planets associated with rings. New supercomputer simulations show that after creating a ring, a planet can move away and leave the ring behind. Not only does this bolster the planet theory for ring formation, the simulations show that a migrating planet can produce a variety of patterns matching those actually observed in disks.
ASTRONOMY
HackerNoon

A Day in the Life of a Data Scientist at a Climate Change Startup

Blue Sky Analytics is building a catalogue of environmental datasets. Data is at the centre of the company's work. We follow a 5 step workflow that runs through the entire project timeline: Scoping, Research & Development, Data Hunt, Coding & Deployment and Generating Insight. At the end of the day, I have learned that if you can achieve the desired result with just a Python or SQL query, do it! I believe Earth observation & geospatial analysis will play a crucial role in the coming decade.
PYTHON
allkpop.com

TWICE are sweet and goofy performing 'Scientist' life on 'The Booth'

1theK just released TWICE's live performance of 'Scientist' on 'The Booth'!. 'The Booth' is a series produced by 1theK where idols perform their songs in a decorated room with cameras scattered all over, giving fans the opportunity to watch their idols sing close up in front of them. In this episode with TWICE, the set has purple, pink and neon tones, with school drawers and cabinets that make it seem like it is a chemistry classroom the girls are performing in. Check out the video above!
MUSIC
MedicalXpress

A stunning 3D map of blood vessels and cells in a mouse skull could help scientists make new bones

Johns Hopkins Medicine scientists have used glowing chemicals and other techniques to create a 3D map of the blood vessels and self-renewing "stem" cells that line and penetrate a mouse skull. The map provides precise locations of blood vessels and stem cells that scientists could eventually use to repair wounds and generate new bone and tissue in the skull.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers May Have Detected a Rare 'Missing Link' Black Hole in Our Closest Neighbor

A rare treasure that could shed light on the evolution of black holes has just been found in the Milky Way's closest large galactic neighbor. In a cluster of stars in the Andromeda galaxy, AKA M31, astronomers have studied changes in light to identify a black hole clocking in at almost 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. That places the beast squarely in the regime of "intermediate mass" – both elusive and highly sought by astronomers for the questions they can answer. "In this paper," wrote an international team of astronomers led by Renuka Pechetti of Liverpool John Moores University in...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Overcoming Obesity Could Be Possible Thanks to This New Idea of Scientists

A lot of people throughout the world are dealing with obesity. The World Health Organization (WHO) even claims that the worldwide number of obesity cases has tripled since 1975. If we only look at how things were roughly five years ago, the situation is horrifying – about 1.9 billion adults were overweight.
HEART DISEASE
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE
GV Wire

Will This Space-Age Tool Transform Water Use in Valley?

New satellite technology could be a critical piece to the future of water trading in the San Joaquin Valley, according to those working on the tech. OpenET, an online platform that uses satellite imagery to estimate how much water is used by different crops, launched publicly on Oct. 21. The...

