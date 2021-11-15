Taylor Swift Releases “I Bet You Think About Me” Music Video Directed by Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively joined forces for a new music video.

On Monday, Swift surprised fans with the release of a music video for her new song “I Bet You Think About Me,” a “from the vault” song featured on Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Swift said in a teaser of the video shared Sunday.

The video stars Miles Teller as a groom who is haunted by a red-clad Swift at his wedding to another woman, played by Teller’s real-life wife Keleigh.

Though the video marks the first time Swift and Lively have collaborated together, Swift has referenced her close relationship with Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds through her music, having previously included their children’s names in a song and featured the voice of their daughter in another.

In Swift’s 2017 album reputation , her song “Gorgeous” kicks off with a voiceover from Lively and Reynolds’ daughter James saying the word “Gorgeous.”

When Swift released the song “Renegade” — her collaboration with Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine — Swift posted a collage of photos including one she credited as being taken by James Reynolds. “You wouldn’t be the first renegade to need somebody,” Swift captioned the post . “Collage by @grahamtlbrtfoto. Photo by James Reynolds”

Meanwhile on her song “Betty,” featured on her 2020 album folklore , Swift chronicles a story that mentions the names of Lively and Reynolds’ three daughters, Betty, James and Inez, as characters.

When speaking at the SiriusXM Town Hall special with Jess Cagle in August, Reynolds reacted to the song, calling it “an honor.”

“I mean the names are of our kids, but we trust her implicitly and she’s very sensitive to any of that stuff,” Reynolds said when asked if he inquired what the song was about first. “And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names.”

He added, “We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking ‘I can’t believe that happened.’ ”

When Cagle asked whether their kids knew of the song, Reynolds said he and Lively “surprised them with it.” “They didn’t know. They had no idea. We don’t tell them anything,” he said before quipping, “We find they’re most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information.”

Watch the “I Bet You Think About Me” video below.