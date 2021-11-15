ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic downs debutant Ruud for winning start at ATP Finals

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLCvo_0cxBT3ce00
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses as he celebrates with the trophy for his 2021 world number one ranking after winning his group stage match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Nov 15 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for a sixth title at the season-ending ATP Finals with a 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud in their round robin encounter in Turin on Monday.

Djokovic suffered a fall and lost his opening service game but recovered to find his rhythm against Ruud, who is making his debut at the event following five tournament wins this season.

"It was strange. I played a good forehand and came into the net and had a comfortable overhead. I slipped, tripped, dropped my racquet and lost my serve," Djokovic said.

"The conditions here are tough. If you lose your serve, it's difficult to get it back. But I managed to stay in. I'm pleased with the way I handled the match."

Ruud's powerful forehand helped him keep pace with Djokovic for much of the first set, but he was outplayed in the tiebreak as the 20-times major winner forced his 22-year-old opponent into a string of errors to take the opener.

It was plain sailing in the second set for Djokovic, who broke in the first game and dominated the longer rallies as Ruud struggled on serve before eventually going down in an hour and 31 minutes.

Djokovic was later presented with the year-end world number one trophy for a record seventh time, bettering the mark set by 14-times Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras.

"I was four or five when I saw Sampras play at Wimbledon for the first time. I asked for a racquet and fell in love with tennis. To know that I hold this record now, after Pete, it's incredible," said the 34-year-old.

Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Russia's Andrey Rublev in Monday's other Green Group clash.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Tennis-Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign against Ruud

(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud on Monday with the Serbian world number one aiming to match Roger Federer’s record of six ATP Finals titles. The season-ending men’s event is played between the top eight men’s singles players and doubles teams and will...
TENNIS
Reuters

Hurkacz joins Ruud to complete ATP Finals field

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud of Norway will make their debuts in the ATP Finals later this month after the duo sealed the final two spots in the season-ending tournament in Turin, Italy. The 22-year-old Ruud has become the first Norwegian to make the cut...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Robin
firstsportz.com

ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream

Novak Djokovic will be up against Casper Ruud in the group stage of the 2021 ATP Finals. Djokovic is ranked No.1 in the world while Ruud is the World No.8. Without a doubt, Novak Djokovic has been the best player this season. The Serbian machine won the Australian Open at the start of the season and had an exceptional clay court season, where he defeated the Rafael Nadal enroute his second triumph at Roland Garros. He was virtually unchallenged and won his 20th major at Wimbledon and was just a match away from completing a historic calendar slam at Flushing Meadows where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp Finals#Grand Slam#Greek#Green Group
Metro International

Tennis-Djokovic clinches semi-final spot at ATP Finals with Rublev win

(Reuters) -Novak Djokovic claimed a spot in the last four of the ATP Finals with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, while Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew from the tournament due to an elbow injury. The ATP said that the Greek world number four had suffered a right...
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

TURIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Ruud downs Rublev to bag last-four spot, Djokovic crushes Norrie

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Casper Ruud completed the semi-final lineup at the ATP Finals on Friday and will next faceanother Russian in holder Daniil Medvedev after a 2-6 7-5 7-6(5) win over Andrey Rublev. The 22-year-old Ruud qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group behind Novak Djokovic who later...
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday. Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer: 'I told her at the time: "Stop it!'

Roger Federer's 2021 was far from expectations. The former world number 1 has played just 13 official matches this season, racking up nine wins and four losses. His last appearance dates back to Wimbledon, where he succumbed sharply to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals. A relapse in his right knee...
TENNIS
NBC News

Serena Williams latest tennis great to ask: Where is Peng Shuai?

Serena Williams said Thursday she's "devastated and shocked" about the continued public absence of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, adding her powerful voice to a growing international outcry. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai has been gaining steam in recent days, with former women's No. 1 Naomi Osaka and current men's No. 1...
TENNIS
GOBankingRates

What Is John McEnroe’s Net Worth?

Although he's best remembered for his famously cantankerous personality, it was John McEnroe's velvety soft touch at the net that earned him so much of his on-court success. Find Out: Which Athletes...
SPORTS
The Independent

Roger Federer out of Australian Open and would be ‘extremely surprised’ if fit for Wimbledon

Roger Federer has confirmed he will not feature in next year’s Australian Open – and says he would be “extremely surprised” if he plays at Wimbledon.In an interview with Swiss publication Le Matin, the 40-year-old added that he does not anticipate returning to competition until next summer.The 20-time grand slam winner is recovering from a series of knee operations.Federer, who has not played since he lost his quarter-final match against Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon on 7 July, said: “I will be able to resume running quietly in January and resume sessions on the court with complex support in March or...
TENNIS
AFP

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr's second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. Madrid remain on course to progress but are now just two points clear of Kharkiv, who won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.
SOCCER
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy